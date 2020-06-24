Sheffield United looks to bounce back from a rough weekend loss when it travels to Old Trafford to face Manchester United Wednesday.

Chris Wilder's side collapsed in the second half after defender John Egan was dismissed five minutes after halftime and went on to fall 3–0 to Newcastle on Sunday. The defeat was a huge blow to the Blades' Champions League qualification hopes, and Wilder told reporters last week that he thinks the Premier League's three-month coronavirus-induced hiatus has made it difficult for his players to readjust to competition.

Manchester United is coming off a 1–1 draw versus Tottenham Hotspur. Paul Pogba made a major impact, coming off the bench to win the 81st-minute penalty that allowed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to secure a point. Pogba had started just five games for Manchester United this season due to ankle injuries and now he's sparked the Reds in their return from the break.

How to Watch:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.