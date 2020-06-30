Barcelona will continue to chase Real Madrid for first place in La Liga on Tuesday as it faces Atletico Madrid.

Kickoff from Camp Nou in Barcelona is slated for 4 p.m. ET.

Barcelona currently sits second in La Liga with 69 points, two back of Real Madrid. Lionel Messi and Co. have not lost since La Liga resumed play on June 13, but the club has tallied two draws in its last three contests. Barcelona most recently drew Celta Vido 2-2 on June 27 as Luis Suarez netted a pair of goals.

Atletico Madrid will enter Tuesday's match No. 3 in La Liga, though the club trails Barcelona by 11 points. Atletico Madrid has won each of its last five matches, including a 2-1 victory over Alaves on June 27.

How to Watch:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can stream the match online at FuboTV.