Real Madrid will look to make progress in clinching a La Liga title on Thursday when it faces off against Getafe.

Zinedine Zidane's team moved to two points ahead of Barcelona over the weekend as Los Blancos beat Espanyol, 1-0. Fifth-place Getafe enters the match trying to claim a potential Champions League qualifying berth, and sit just two points back of fourth-place.

How to Watch:

Time: 4 p.m.

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can stream live on FuboTV

Real Madrid star Luka Modric is one of two returners for Los Blancos on Thursday as both Modric and Ferland Mendy re-enter the team after being suspended in the club's most recent win over Espanyol. Getafe should have a full squad health-wise as they enter the highly-anticipated matchup.

Since La Liga play resumed, Real Madrid has won each of its five games, having conceded just two goals and scored 11. Getafe is coming off a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad but had failed to win in each of its prior four contests.