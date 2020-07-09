The Philadelphia Union made changes to their jerseys for a match against NYCFC on Thursday as the club replaced players their last names with Black victims of police brutality.

The Union warmed up for Thursday's match sporting "Black Lives Matter" shirts. The club then took a team picture before taking off the warmup shirts to reveal their respective jerseys honoring the victims.

Union forward Alejandro Bedoya added to the Union's gesture on Thursday. Bedoya wore an arm band featuring the names of police brutality victims on Thursday, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

The display followed the league-wide show of solidarity on Wednesday night, when players and personnel from teams around the league bordered the field and raised fists in an eight-minute, 46-second demonstration–with the timing a direct nod to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The lengthy protest was organized by the Black Players for Change coalition in the league, which was recently formed.

MLS returned on Wednesday night as Orlando City defeated Inter Miami, 2-1, on Nani's stoppage-time winner. The MLS is Back Tournament is slated to run through Aug. 11, with group-stage games counting toward regular season standings and the winner earning a place in the 2021 Concacaf Champions League.