The FA Cup resumes this weekend when Arsenal takes on defending champions Manchester City in a semifinal clash Saturday.

City's week got off to a great start with its overturned ban allowing the club to play in European competition the next two seasons. On Wednesday, Pep Guardiola's side beat Bournemouth 2–1 thanks to David Silva's goal and an assist to keep their good fortune going.

The FA Cup represents Arsenal's final chance at silverware this year. Despite their struggles this season, the Gunners are coming off a shocking win over Liverpool on Wednesday. The club's week started with a loss to Tottenham in the North London Derby on Sunday before they bounced back to take down the Premier League champions. Arsenal capitalized on two glaring errors by the Reds to win, 2–1, and keep their Europa League hopes alive.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

The Gunners have won the FA Cup a record 13 times and are motivated by one more shot at a trophy, while Guardiola's men have already claimed the Carabao Cup this season and remain alive in the Champions League.

Saturday's winner will advance to the FA Cup final and face either Manchester United or Chelsea, who play in Sunday's semifinals match.