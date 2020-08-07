Manchester City squares off against Real Madrid Thursday in the second leg of this Champions League round of 16 fixture. Manchester City enters Thursday's match with a 2-1 advantage on aggregate after coming out on top during their first match with Real Madrid.

In the first leg on Feb. 26, Isco gave Los Blancos the lead, but Manchester City bounced back to claim a memorable road win thanks to Gabriel Jesus's header and Kevin De Bruyne's penalty.

Manchester City has progressed in all seven Champions League matches where it has won the first leg away from home.

How to Watch:

Date: Friday, August 7

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: You can stream the match FuboTV and CBS All Access

Manchester City City has scored 32 goals in their last 11 UEFA Champions League matches. This marks their ninth appearance and their seventh straight round of 16 appearance. On the other hand, Real Madrid has won 16 of their last 25 European away matches, losing just five. This is Los Blancos' 24th UEFA Champions League campaign— a tie for most ever with Barcelona.

Both sides will be without some key contributors, with Man City still without injured striker Sergio Aguero. Real Madrid will be missing a Sergio of its own, as Sergio Ramos serves a suspension for the red card he received at the end of the first leg at the Bernabeu.

The winner will advance to the quarterfinals against either Juventus or Lyon. The final eight will take place in Lisbon, Portugal, where the remaining sides will play single-elimination matches between Aug. 12 and 23 to determine the European champion.