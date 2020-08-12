Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain will face off Wednesday in the Champions League quarterfinals.

The rest of the event will take place in a mini-tournament format in Lisbon, Portugal, and all ties will consist of one leg rather than the customary two.

PSG and Atalanta return for their first Champions League games since March, when the coronavirus pandemic halted the competition. Atalanta's appearance in the quarterfinals will mark the club's debut at this stage.

Atalanta sealed its second consecutive trip to the Champions League this season by finishing third in Serie A and setting a new club record with 78 points. After finishing as runners-up to Manchester City in Group C, the club trounced Valencia with an 8–4 aggregate victory in the round of 16.

Now, the underdogs from Bergamo are ready to re-enter the tournament and bring some positivity to a small city that became one of the epicenters of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

PSG, meanwhile, continued its dominant form this season and won its third straight Ligue 1 title on a points-per-game basis after the French season suddenly ended in April amid the pandemic. Thomas Tuchel's side went on to complete a domestic treble by winning the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue.

The French club reached the quarterfinals with a 3-2 aggregate victory over Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16, but it may not have Kylian Mbappe available after he suffered an ankle injury in the Coupe de France final.

Wednesday's match will be played behind closed doors at the Estadio da Luz, and the winner will play either RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid in the semifinals.