Report: Lionel Messi Has Spoken With Man City About Transfer

Lionel Messi and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola have spoken about the possibility of the star Argentine forward joining the English club, according to ESPN's Rodrigo Faez and Moises Llorens.

The reported call between the two sides occurred last week.

ESPN also reports that high-ranking executives at City have spoken with the Messi camp recently.

On Tuesday evening, Marcelo Bechler of Esporte Interativo also reported that the Messi has indicated a desire to join Manchester City.

Reports surfaced Tuesday that Messi told Barcelona that he wants to move on after nearly two decades with the Spanish club. The club confirmed news of Messi's ask.

Messi has won a record six Ballon d'Or awards during his time with Barcelona. As a team the team has won 10 La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues titles with Messi on board.

Barcelona finished the 2019-20 season without a title for the first time since 2007-08. They recently lost 8-2 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals.

ESPN reported Monday that Man City has been crunching the numbers to work out a possible deal with Messi, without breaking Financial Fair Play rules.

Messi and Man City manager Pep Guardiola worked together for four years between 2008 and 2012.

The financials of a possible move are unclear.