England will start its Nations League campaign when its travels to Reykjavik to face Iceland in a League A, Group 2 match Saturday.

The tournament marks the restart of international football in Europe, which has been largely on hiatus since November 2019. With fixtures canceled this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic and Euro 2020 postponed until next summer, England and Iceland will enjoy their returns to the pitch.

Saturday's meeting will be the first between the two teams since Iceland shockingly knocked England out of Euro 2016 at the last-16 stage.

How to Watch:

Time: Noon ET

TV Channel: ABC and TUDN USA

England manager Gareth Southgate has dealt with roster challenges after Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was withdrawn from the squad for their matches against Iceland and Denmark due to ongoing legal issues. Last month, Maguire was handed a suspended jail sentence after being found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery following an altercation with police officers in Mykonos. He has since filed an appeal against his conviction.

Without Maguire, the Three Lions will rely on their young talent as they look to improve after last year's third-place finish. Portugal defeated the Netherlands to capture the inaugural Nations League title.

Iceland is not to be underestimated after a string of victories late last year. However, the team will be without star midfielders Gylfi Sigurðsson (Everton) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Burnley), who have made themselves unavailable ahead of the Premier League's imminent season. England won't be happy to see Kolbeinn Sigþórsson return for the Nordic side after he scored the decisive goal in the two teams' last meeting.