The Gio Reyna era in Germany's top flight is off to a great start.

Reyna scored his first Bundesliga goal on Saturday in Borussia Dortmund's season opener against Borussia Monchengladbach. The young American star opened the scoring just before halftime by chasing down fellow 17-year-old Jude Bellingham's pass through the defense to turn around an opposite-post shot.

Reyna becomes the second youngest U.S. player to ever score in Bundesliga at 17 years and 311 days—100 days older than Christian Pulisic was with his first.

The New York native is among Dortmund's latest potential rising stars as the club also has Bellingham, Erling Haaland and 20-year-old Jadon Sancho.

The 2020 Bundesliga season opened on Friday. Dortmund finished second place to Bayern Munich in last year's league table.