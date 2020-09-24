Champions League winners Bayern Munich and Europa League titleholders Sevilla will meet in the Super Cup at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Thursday.

Both teams qualified for the match after lifting their European trophies in August for the sixth time in their histories. After being frequent competitors in the Super Cup, Bayern and Sevilla each have only claimed one title.

The Andalusians won it in 2006–their first appearance in the fixture–with a 3–0 rout of Barcelona. In 2013, the Bavarians took home the trophy after defeating Chelsea on penalties, after the contest finished 2–2 after extra time.

Bayern are unbeaten in their last 31 matches, winning 30 while scoring 106 goals. Star striker Robert Lewandowski led the club in its dominant 2019-20 season and is already off to a hot start in their new campaign. The Poland captain converted a penalty in Bayern's spectacular 8–0 victory over Schalke in its Bundesliga opener. Lewandowski sat out the team's practice session on Monday and underwent load management training to prep for the Super Cup.

Thursday's match marks Sevilla's first competitive fixture of the 2020-21 campaign. Their two opening league fixtures were postponed, giving the club an extended break following their Europa League win. The club received a recent boost by re-signing midfielder Ivan Rakitic in early September. Rakitic played with Sevilla for three years before joining Barcelona in 2014.