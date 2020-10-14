U.S. men's national team midfielder Weston McKennie has tested positive for COVID-19, Juventus announced on Wednesday.

The club will enter a mass quarantine following McKennie's positive test. Juventus is currently slated to face Crotone in a Serie A match on Saturday before playing Dynamo Kyiv in a UEFA Champions League match on Oct. 20.

"Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, the player Weston McKennie has tested positive for COVID-19," Juventus said in a statement. "In compliance with the regulations and the protocol, the team entered into fiduciary isolation this evening.

"This procedure will allow all persons negative to the controls to carry out regular training and match activities, but will not allow contact with people outside of the group."

McKennie, 22, joined Juventus from Schalke this summer and is the second Juventus player to test positive in as many days after Cristiano Ronaldo was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 while on duty with the Portugal national team. McKennie had remained with Juventus during the international break, with the U.S. men's national team not holding any camp this month as a result of the pandemic. It's hoping to hold a camp in the U.K. next month for European-based players.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has departed international duty and returned to Turin "with a medical flight authorized by the competent health authorities at the request of the player and will continue his fiduciary isolation at his home," according to Juventus.