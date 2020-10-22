Barcelona vs Real Madrid: El Clasico start time, date, TV channel, stream - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch El Clasico Online, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The first El Clasico of the season will take place Saturday as Barcelona hosts Real Madrid at Camp Nou.

Both sides have struggled early on in the La Liga campaign and are desperate for a win in one of the sport's biggest rivalries.

How to Watch:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS USA and beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial

Barcelona suffered its first La Liga loss under new manager Ronald Koeman in a 1–0 loss to Getafe last week. Forward Jaime Mata scored the lone goal in the 56th minute after Barca goalkeeper Neto went the wrong way from the penalty spot. The defeat left the rebuilding Blaugrana at ninth on the table with seven points after four games. 

However, Barca bounced back with a Champions League win in an incredible 5-1 victory over Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros. After finishing last season without a trophy, Barca has plenty to prove this year.

Despite that, Madrid needs a boost after two consecutive losses that displayed the club's defensive struggles. The La Liga champions were stunned when newly-promoted Cádiz beat them at home last Saturday. Things only grew worse for Los Blancos when they fell to Shakhtar Donetsk, 3–2, in their Champions League opener. Madrid's backline suffered without Sergio Ramos, who missed the game after injuring his left knee against Cádiz.

Down 3–0 at halftime, Madrid attempted to mount a comeback. Both Luka Modric and Vinícius Júnior scored goals but it wasn't enough to defeat Shakhtar.

With the pressure on, the rivals will meet on Saturday with the hope of turning around their seasons.

YOU MAY LIKE

bobby-bowden-florida-state
College Football

Bobby Bowden Expresses Thanks After 'Tough' COVID-19 Bout

Bowden was hospitalized Oct. 6, three days after he tested positive for COVID-19

Kris Statlander in the ring for AEW
Play
Wrestling

Q&A: Kris Statlander on the Unique Series ‘The Masked Wrestler’

AEW allowed Kris Statlander to work with IWTV on its fun, innovative series “The Masked Wrestler” and Statlander is loving the opportunity to stay on camera as she recovers from a torn ACL.

Kris Statlander
Play
Video

Kris Statlander is back on camera with “The Masked Wrestler”

Kris Statlander is away from AEW due to an ACL injury, but she is back on camera for IWTV’s newest project, “The Masked Wrestler.” Statlander is one of three panelists trying to determine the identity of each masked wrestler in this 8-person tournament. The losers of each match ...read more

  • 6 minutes ago
Tottenham's Harry Kane
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Tottenham vs. LASK

Tottenham opens group play in the Europa League against the Austrian side.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl logo
Play
College Football

How a New Bowl Sponsorship Came Together During a Pandemic

When Cheez-It dropped its sponsorship of the Cactus Bowl, Guaranteed Rate came to the rescue.

Zlatan-Ibrahimovic-Milan-Bologna
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Celtic vs. AC Milan

The two storied clubs meet in the Europa League group stage.

Secret Deodorant

francona-cash
Play
MLB

Kevin Cash and Terry Francona Share a Bond–and a Few Insults

Cash got his Rays team to the World Series, but not without a few barbs from Francona along the way.