The first El Clasico of the season will take place Saturday as Barcelona hosts Real Madrid at Camp Nou.

Both sides have struggled early on in the La Liga campaign and are desperate for a win in one of the sport's biggest rivalries.

How to Watch:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS USA and beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Barcelona suffered its first La Liga loss under new manager Ronald Koeman in a 1–0 loss to Getafe last week. Forward Jaime Mata scored the lone goal in the 56th minute after Barca goalkeeper Neto went the wrong way from the penalty spot. The defeat left the rebuilding Blaugrana at ninth on the table with seven points after four games.

However, Barca bounced back with a Champions League win in an incredible 5-1 victory over Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros. After finishing last season without a trophy, Barca has plenty to prove this year.

Despite that, Madrid needs a boost after two consecutive losses that displayed the club's defensive struggles. The La Liga champions were stunned when newly-promoted Cádiz beat them at home last Saturday. Things only grew worse for Los Blancos when they fell to Shakhtar Donetsk, 3–2, in their Champions League opener. Madrid's backline suffered without Sergio Ramos, who missed the game after injuring his left knee against Cádiz.

Down 3–0 at halftime, Madrid attempted to mount a comeback. Both Luka Modric and Vinícius Júnior scored goals but it wasn't enough to defeat Shakhtar.

With the pressure on, the rivals will meet on Saturday with the hope of turning around their seasons.