USWNT Star Sam Mewis Scores in Women's FA Cup Final

USWNT midfielder Sam Mewis made history on Sunday becoming the first American to score in the Women's FA Cup final since 2017, by giving Manchester City a 1-0 advantage over Everton. 

Mewis' 40th-minute goal came on an open header in the box.

Fellow USWNT star Carli Lloyd was the last American woman to score in an FA Cup final, doing so also with Manchester City. Mewis is now just the third American ever, with young Chelsea star Christian Pulisic being the other, to score in a Wembley final.

The 28-year-old Mewis also scored in Manchester City's FA Cup semifinals victory over Arsenal, with her goal breaking a deadlock 1-1 tie.

This fall both Mewis and fellow USWNT star Rose Lavelle joined Manchester City on short-term deals. The two aforementioned players are part of a growing contingent of U.S. women's national team players in England's top league. Christen Press and Tobin Heath are both playing for Manchester United while Alex Morgan is suiting up for Tottenham.

Lavelle started Sunday's match against Everton, but was subbed off at the 70-minute mark. 

After 75 minutes, Manchester City and Everton were tied 1-1.

