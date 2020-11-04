How to Watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Manchester United

Manchester United travels to Turkey to face Istanbul Basaksehir for the first time on Wednesday in the Champions League.

With the UCL group stage reaching its halfway point, the Red Devils sit atop Group H after wins over Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig. Another three points can push United toward qualifying for the knockout rounds.

How to Watch:

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN USA and UniMás

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access.

This is Istanbul's first year competing in the Champions League, and the Turkish champions are looking to get points on the board after falling to both RB Leipzig and PSG.

Despite the loss, Istanbul bounced back with a 2-1 win over Konyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday. Goals from midfielder Marko Jevtovic and striker Danijel Aleksic sealed the victory for the defending champions.

Meanwhile, United lost to Arsenal, 1–0, this weekend, failing to win any of its first four matches at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

When asked about the clubs' UCL success and domestic league struggles, captain Harry Maguire said the team prepares for all competitions the same way.

"It's not something we can put our finger on," he said. "We take each game as it comes, we don't look if it's a Champions League game or a Premier League game. We try to win the game–that's our motivation every game we play in."

Turkey is allowing a limited number of spectators at matches, and Istanbul hosted 350 fans at last week's fixture with PSG. Wednesday will be the first time United have played in front of a crowd since March.