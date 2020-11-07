How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will meet in the first Der Klassiker of the season at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

The rivalry match will pit Bundesliga's top two teams against each other, with Bayern in first place and Dortmund in second. Both clubs have 15 points and have been nearly unstoppable to start the season. The game will also feature two of the league's top scorers–Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland–against each other. Lewandowski leads Bundesliga with 10 goals, while Haaland (five) is tied for third.

How to Watch:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can stream the game on ESPN+.

Dortmund is coming off a strong 3–0 win over Brugge in the Champions League to move to the top of Group F. Haaland has continued to make his presence known in the UCL, and he returned following a minor knee issue to score twice against Brugge. The 20-year-old has scored in eight of his nine group stage appearances, tallying 14 total Champions League goals.

BVB's young attacking trio–Haaland, Gio Reyna and Jadon Sancho–could present a challenge to the Bavarians' defense.

Bayern extended its Champions League winning streak to 14 consecutive games after trouncing Salzburg 6–2 on Tuesday. The Red Bulls took the lead within four minutes but couldn't slow down the Bavarians once Lewandowski leveled with a penalty in the 21st minute. Bayern now leads Group A with five points after three games.

The club will still be without defender Niklas Süle, who is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 this week. Bayern said on Sunday that the 25-year-old is self-isolating at home and is doing well.