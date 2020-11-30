Mexico's Jimenez Has Surgery for Fractured Skull

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Mexico's Raul Jimenez Has Surgery for Fractured Skull

Author:
Publish date:

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jiménez had surgery to treat a fractured skull after a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz during a Premier League game, the club said Monday.

Jiménez and Luiz collided while jumping for the ball at a corner early in Wolves’ 2-1 win on Sunday. Jiménez was wheeled off the field wearing an oxygen mask and taken to the hospital.

Wolves gave an encouraging update hours after the game, saying the Mexico striker was conscious and talking.

“Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital,” Wolves said in a statement. “He has since seen his partner Daniela and is now resting. He will remain under observation for a few days while he begins his recovery.”

The last Premier League player to sustain a similar injury was Everton defender Michael Keane, who had a hairline fracture of the skull in August 2018 and was out for a month.

Before that, Ryan Mason fractured his skull in a clash of heads while playing for Hull at Chelsea in January 2017. He returned to training in May of that year but didn’t play another competitive match and was forced to retire in February 2018 on the advice of neurologists.

Goalkeeper Petr Cech sustained a depressed fracture of the skull in 2006 when he slid in at the feet of an opponent while playing for Chelsea. He required emergency brain surgery and wore a head guard in matches for the rest of his career.

Jiménez’s heading ability is among the best in the Premier League among strikers, and is a key part of his game.

Without its top scorer from last season and arguably the team’s best player, Wolves has only one out-and-out striker in Fabio Silva — an 18-year-old player who arrived from Porto in the offseason for a reported fee of 35 million pounds ($45 million) despite having limited experience in the senior game.

Luiz played on with a bandaged head until halftime. Arsenal maintained that the Brazil defender never lost consciousness.

“They have some tests they have to do before they put him back on the pitch, and then David was just concerned about the cut, nothing else,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said, adding that Luiz “was fine.”

The incident comes amid growing scrutiny into the long-term impact of head injuries in soccer. The players’ union in England has called for limits on heading the ball in training sessions amid concerns about a possible link to players developing dementia later in life.

YOU MAY LIKE

Raul-Jimenez-Head-Injury
Play
Soccer

Mexico's Jimenez Has Surgery for Fractured Skull

Raul Jimenez endured a head-to-head collision with Arsenal's David Luiz.

NFL chain gang crew for Washington Football Team
Play
NFL

Life on the NFL’s Chain Gangs

They’ve been around for a century, and it doesn’t appear new technology will wipe them out. The who, how and why of the NFL’s chain crews.

Brenden Aaronson, Efrain Alvarez and Walker Zimmerman could be part of USMNT camp
Play
Soccer

Projecting USMNT's MLS-Based December Camp Squad

An unusual camp will be shaped by plenty of factors, but the USMNT will take what it can get to make up for lost time.

mmqb-week-12-kendall-hinton-aj-brown-kirk-cousins
Play
NFL

MMQB: Kendall Hinton Plays Emergency QB in Wild Week 12

The strangest week of the NFL's strangest season gave us a team with no QBs, and has a twice-postponed game on for Tuesday night despite a COVID-19 outbreak.

mike minor
Play
MLB

Report: Royals Sign Mike Minor to Two-Year Deal

Minor, who turns 33 in December, went 1-6 with a 5.56 ERA in 12 games while pitching for the Rangers and Athletics in 2020.

devontae booker
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups

It's the final week of the fantasy football regular season. This week's list of players could help fantasy teams punch their ticket to the postseason.

Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason watches his players before the game against Mississippi at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Nas Vandy Olemiss 00
College Football

Forde-Yard Dash: Change Abound With December Looming

The calender says it's quitting time in college football.

vic fangio
Play
NFL

Fangio 'Disappointed' in Broncos QBs for Breaking COVID-19 Protocols

The Broncos were without all of their quarterbacks in Sunday's 31-3 blowout loss to the Saints.