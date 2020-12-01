How to Watch Porto vs. Manchester City

SI.com
Porto vs. Manchester City Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Manchester City looks to secure the top spot in Champions League Group C when they head to the Estadio do Dragao to play Porto on Tuesday. 

Top-ranked City has already booked its place in the knockout stage after winning its first four games. Porto will hope Olympiakos fails to get maximum points in its match against Marseille, which would secure a second-place finish in the group regardless. Although Porto sits six points ahead of Olympiacos, its qualification has not been confirmed yet, meaning they cannot encounter any bumps this week.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavision

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access

Manager Pep Guardiola confirmed Sergio Aguero will miss Tuesday's match with a knee injury that the boss described as "a little disturbance" that is "nothing serious." The Argentina striker missed Saturday's win over Burnley with the knee issue and has not trained this week.

City has cruised during the group stage and scored 10 goals while only conceding one in four matches. Despite its UCL success, the club has delivered mixed results in the Premier League this season. However, Guardiola's side is coming off a strong 5–0 win over a struggling Burnley.

Porto is in great form and has won its last four matches in all competitions–scoring nine goals and conceding just one–including beating Santa Clara, 1–0, over the weekend.

In their last meeting, City trounced Porto, 3–1, at Etihad in mid-October thanks to goals from Aguero, Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres.

