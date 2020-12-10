Concacaf to Launch New Women's Competitions, Nations League

MIAMI (AP) — A Women’s Nations League will be launched next year in North and Central America and the Caribbean that will serve as qualifying for the 2023 World Cup, and the United States and Canada will have byes until the event’s first championship round in July 2022.

Concacaf said Thursday that the defending world champion United States and Canada will join six group winners in the final round. The teams will be split into two groups of four at a central location, and after a single round-robin each group winner will advance.

FIFA has not said how many teams from each region will advance to the expanded 24-nation World Cup, to be played in Australia and New Zealand from July 10 to Aug. 20.

Concacaf said if more than 30 Concacaf nations enter the Nations League, a play-in would be arranged to narrow the field for the group stage.

The 2023-24 Nations League will determine the two Concacaf teams that qualify for the 2024 Olympic women’s soccer tournament in France. The Nations League final round will include three groups of four, including four invited guests from other confederations, and the top two teams in each group will advance along with the two best third-place teams.