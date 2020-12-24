FIFA Sets Qualifying Parameters for 2023 WWC Field

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

FIFA Sets Qualifying Parameters for 2023 Women's World Cup Field

Author:
Publish date:

ZURICH (AP) — Concacaf will have four direct berths for the expanded Women’s World Cup in 2023, and two more teams from the region will have a chance to join them via a 10-team playoff tournament.

The United States, Canada, and Jamaica represented the confederation covering North and Central America and the Caribbean at the 24-team World Cup in France last year. A fourth Concacaf country, Panama, had a chance to qualify, but lost 5-1 to Argentina on aggregate in a home-and-away Concacaf-CONMEBOL playoff.

FIFA released the breakdown for the 32-team women’s tournament on Thursday. Europe (UEFA) will get 11 direct slots, while Asia (AFC) gets six and Africa (CAF), like Concacaf, gets four. South America (CONMEBOL) gets three and Oceania (OFC) one.

Host Australia and New Zealand automatically qualify, with their slots taken directly from the quotas allocated to their confederations.

The 2019 World Cup field featured nine teams from Europe, including host France, five from Asia, three from Africa and Concacaf, two from South America, one from Oceania and the winner of the Concacaf-CONMEBOL playoff.

The first Women’s World Cup, held in 1991 in China, had 12 participants.

Four teams will be seeded in the 2023 playoff tournament, based on the latest FIFA world rankings prior to the draw, with a maximum of one seeded team per confederation. The teams will be divided into three pools — two of three countries and one of four — with sides from the same confederation kept apart.

The playoff tournament will serve as a test event in Australia and New Zealand, with both hosts taking part in friendly matches against the teams in Group 1 and Group 2, ensuring all teams play two matches during the competition.

In other tournament news, FIFA has canceled the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups scheduled for next year due to the pandemic. The next editions are now due to be staged in 2023, with Indonesia still hosting the U20s and Peru the U17s.

FIFA says “the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for the hosting of international sporting events and to have a restrictive effect on international travel.”

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_14991965
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 16 tight end rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Womens-World-Cup-Trophy-2023-host
Play
Soccer

FIFA Sets Qualifying Parameters for 2023 WWC Field

Concacaf will have four direct berths in the first 32-team Women's World Cup.

The Pirates traded first baseman Josh Bell to the Nationals.
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: Pirates Trade 1B Josh Bell to Nationals

The Pirates are trading All-Star first baseman Josh Bell to the Nationals for pitchers Wil Crowe and Eddy Yean.

reggie-miller-analyst
Play
NBA

Reggie Miller and Chris Webber Preview the NBA Season

NBA on TNT analysts Reggie Miller and Chris Webber talk James Harden, the Nets and more.

Washington football team owner Dan Snyder
Play
NFL

Dan Snyder Alleges Extortion by Washington Minority Owner

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder submitted a court filing on Wednesday that accuses a team minority owner of attempted extortion.

future-general-managers-mcclay-dorsey-reese
Play
NFL

Future NFL GMs: Annual List of Names to Watch

Albert Breer's 12th annual list includes scouts, personnel experts, assistants, former GMs, cap wizards and rising names to watch.

The Concacaf Champions League trophy
Play
Soccer

What an Expanded CCL Could Look Like

Concacaf is mulling expansion for its Champions League beginning in 2023–full with a group stage that has a twist.

USATSI_15346880
Play
Fantasy

NFL Week 16 Injury Report – Key Updates Prior to Fantasy Football Championship Weekend

Before you finalize your Week 16 fantasy football rosters, be sure to check up on the latest injury updates from our expert SI Fantasy insiders. Here is a list of key players to monitor.