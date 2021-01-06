SI.com
Atletico Madrid Dumped Out of Copa Del Rey By Third-Tier Cornella

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish league leader Atlético Madrid was upset by third-tier Cornellà in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, losing 1-0 at the Barcelona-based club in the round of 32.

Atlético played with 10 men from the 65th minute when Ricardo Sánchez received his second booking.

Cornellà defender Adrian Jiménez scored the game’s only goal in the eighth minute from a cross by Agus Medina to the near post.

Atlético was never comfortable on Cornellà’s artificial turf. The closest it came to equalizing was Saúl Ñíguez’s shot off the woodwork midway through the first half.

Cornellà is in seventh place of its group in the third tier, with three wins, two draws and four losses.

Atlético leads the Spanish league after having only lost once in 15 rounds.

