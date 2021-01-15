Toronto FC Hires Armas to Replace Vanney

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
MLS Black Players For Change
MLS Black Players For Change

Toronto FC Hires Chris Armas as Next Manager

Author:
Publish date:

TORONTO (AP) — Chris Armas has replaced Greg Vanney as head coach of Toronto FC in Major League Soccer.

Armas, 48, was head coach of the New York Red Bulls from July 6, 2018, until last Sept. 4.

Toronto general manager Ali Curtis was sporting director at the Red Bulls while Armas was an assistant coach there. Armas was hired as a Red Bulls assistant coach in 2015 and became head coach when Jesse Marsch moved to RB Leipzig in Germany.

Vanney quit Toronto on Dec. 1 after more than six seasons and became head coach of the LA Galaxy.

“This will wake me up early and it will put me to bed late,” Armas said Thursday. “And then I’ll sleep well. But I’m going to work, I’m going to work hard to deliver excellence, trophies. And I can guarantee that I will coach a team that is clear — they’re clear with roles, we are together, we don’t cut corners and we have a style of play that is on the front foot and we go after every game.”

A defensive midfielder, Armas had two goals in 66 appearances for the U.S. He played in MLS for the Galaxy (1996-97) and Chicago Fire (1998-2007).

YOU MAY LIKE

college-basketball
College Basketball

Court Upholds Convictions in College Hoops Scandal

The appeal stemmed from the convictions of James Gatto, Christian Dawkins and Merl Code for conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium
Play
Soccer

Barcelona's Most Important Matters Remain on Hold

The delaying of the club's presidential elections has a domino effect on vital matters, including—but not limited to—Lionel Messi's future.

new-york-jets-hire-robert-saleh-identity
Play
NFL

Saleh Will Give Jets an Identity for the First Time Since Rex Ryan

The pendulum has swung back toward the type of coach the Jets haven’t had in five years, and the result could look like the best of the Rex Ryan years.

James Harden Smile
Play
NBA

James Harden Says Goodbye to Houston, Rockets Fans on Instagram

Harden wrote, "This city has given me everything I could ask for and more.'

Chris-Armas-New-York-Red-Bulls-Fired
Play
Soccer

Toronto FC Hires Armas to Replace Vanney

Armas was most recently coaching the New York Red Bulls and has a history with Michael Bradley and GM Ali Curtis.

trevor-story
Play
MLB

Need a Shortstop? Now Is the Time to Get One

After Francisco Lindor's trade to the Mets, teams shouldn't wait for an elite shortstop to come to them.

dana-white-holloway-kattar
Play
MMA

Dana White on Kattar–Holloway, UFC 257, Khabib Talks and More

UFC president Dana White discusses the upcoming fight cards, plus the future of Jon Jones, Amanda Nunes and more.

charles-barkley
Play
Extra Mustard

Charles Barkley Threw Out One of the Worst Takes Ever Last Night

Charles Barkley says athletes should get vaccine priority based on taxes.