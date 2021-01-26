SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Bob Bradley on How to Cultivate Youth Players as MLS Progresses Through its 25th Season
Bob Bradley on How to Cultivate Youth Players as MLS Progresses Through its 25th Season

MLS Sets Dates for 2021 Season Despite Ongoing CBA Talks With Players Association

Author:
Publish date:

Major League Soccer will open next season on April 3, a month later than normal, and conclude with the MLS Cup title game on Dec. 11.

Teams will be allowed to start preseason camps on Feb. 22.

But the announcement Monday came amid ongoing uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic and whether fans will be able to attend games, especially at the start of the season.

The league has said it incurred an estimated $1 billion in losses last year, due in part to lost revenue as a result of the virus.

As a result, the league has invoked the agreement’s “force majeure” clause to reopen negotiations with players on a collective bargaining agreement, setting a Jan. 29 deadline.

The league and the players’ union had two difficult negotiations a year ago — one in February before the start of the season, and a second in June when players took a pay cut in order to resume the 2020 season.

Earlier this month, MLS proposed paying the players their full salaries this season in exchange for a two-year extension of the current CBA — effectively freezing wages for two additional years. The Major League Soccer Players Union countered that it would not be rushed into negotiations.

The league said the two sides met Monday. MLS said it remains committed to reaching an agreement before the deadline.

“This is not a unique situation, as MLS and the players have negotiated more complicated issues in prior CBAs and managed to meet the deadline,” the league said in a statement.

The MLSPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There’s also uncertainty about the league’s three Canadian teams. Because of travel restrictions, the Canadian teams had to relocate to the United States to finish last season. Toronto played home games in Connecticut, Montreal was moved to Red Bull Stadium in New Jersey, and Vancouver shared Providence Park with the Portland Timbers.

Major League Soccer will grow to 27 teams this season with the addition of expansion Austin. There will be 13 teams in the Western Conference and 14 in the East.

The regular season will conclude Nov. 7 and the playoffs will open Nov. 19. The date of the league’s All-Star game has not been set. The league will announce a broadcast schedule in coming weeks.

Teams will remain under strict COVID-19 protocols.

YOU MAY LIKE

Lucas Zelarayan scored twice in MLS Cup 2020
Play
Soccer

MLS Sets Dates for 2021 Season Despite Ongoing CBA Talks

MLS plans on starting the 2021 season on April 3 and concluding with a Dec. 11 MLS Cup, but there's still a big set of issues to be ironed out.

USATSI_15473747
Gambling

NCAA Basketball Tuesday Betting Preview: Grab the Points for Oklahoma vs. Texas

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking focuses on key matchups from the SEC and Big 12 Conference on his Tuesday college basketball betting card.

Patrick Mahomes at the line of scrimmage during the AFC title game win over the Bills
Play
NFL

Those Old, Hard-Luck Chiefs Know: This Team Is Different

On the eve of what could be the NFL’s next dynasty, the architect, star linebacker and reliable kicker from some very good Chiefs teams past know what they’re witnessing.

Metlife-Stadium-World-Cup-2026
Play
Soccer

FIFA Aims to Select 2026 World Cup Host Cities By End of 2021

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted across North America, with FIFA's planning process delayed by the pandemic.

kobe-bryant-portrait
Play
NBA

Reflecting on Kobe Bryant's Death A Year Later

A year after losing Bryant in a tragic accident, The Crossover staff reflects on the day and covering the news.

brown thumb
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Chiefs' Bell, Bucs' Brown Expected to Play in SB

Le'Veon Bell missed the Chiefs' AFC championship win over the Bills and Antonio Brown missed the Bucs' NFC championship win over the Packers.

Gonzaga's Corey Kispert
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: SI's First Look at Field of 68

More than halfway through the season, it's time to start looking ahead to March Madness 2021.

tom-brady
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL Ratings Increase for AFC, NFC Championship Games

Fox and CBS drew big viewership numbers for Bucs-Packers and Bills-Chiefs.