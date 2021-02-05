Ajax GK Onana Banned a Year for Doping; Club to Appeal

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table

Ajax Goalkeeper André Onana Banned a Year for Doping; Club to Appeal

Author:
Publish date:

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Ajax goalkeeper André Onana was banned for one year by UEFA in a doping case on Friday and is set to miss next year’s African Cup of Nations in his home nation of Cameroon.

Onana tested positive for furosemide, a banned diuretic often used as a masking agent to hide the presence of other drugs, in a urine sample given last October.

After feeling unwell, Onana said he took a pill prescribed for his girlfriend from a packet he mistook for aspirin “because the packaging was almost identical.”

“I just want to clarify that everything was the result of a human mistake,” Onana said in a statement, describing the UEFA ban as “excessive and disproportionate.”

Anti-doping rules make athletes liable for banned substances in their body, though they can argue they were not at fault or negligent.

Onana and Ajax said they will appeal against the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“We had hoped for a conditional suspension or for a suspension much shorter than these twelve months, because it was arguably not intended to strengthen his body and thus improve his performance,” Ajax managing director Edwin van der Sar said.

Although Onana’s positive test was in October, he continued to play in domestic competitions and the Champions League. Ajax placed third in its group, which was won by Liverpool.

UEFA does not announce doping cases in process and Onana was judged by its appeals committee before the verdict was revealed Friday.

The 24-year-old Onana has been the first-choice goalkeeper at Ajax for five seasons and a regular for Cameroon.

Ajax is currently in first place in the Dutch league and plays Lille this month in the round of 32 of the Europa League.

YOU MAY LIKE

world-series-teams
Play
MLB

How Close Are MLB's Title-less Teams to Winning the World Series?

For the Padres, the time is now. For the Rockies and Rangers, it, uh, might be a while.

jim-nantz
Play
Extra Mustard

Jim Nantz Talks About All Those Super Bowl Prop Bets That Involve Him

CBS's Jim Nantz analyzes some of the broadcasting prop bets for Super Bowl LV.

Neymar appears set to stay at PSG
Play
Soccer

French Football Needs Neymar More Than Ever

While Neymar went to PSG initially to write his own legend, he could wind up being a big part of the French league's survival story.

Andre-Onana-Ajax-Ban
Play
Soccer

Ajax GK Onana Banned a Year for Doping; Club to Appeal

Andre Onana said he took a pill prescribed for his girlfriend from a packet he mistook for aspirin “because the packaging was almost identical.”

kawhi-leonard-serge-ibaka-clippers
Play
NBA

Leonard and Ibaka Partnership is Paying Off for Clippers

Leonard and Ibaka complement each other in numerous ways, but their synergy as pick-and-roll collaborators is starting to stand out.

novak-djokovic-aus-open-2021
Tennis

2021 Australian Open Seed Reports

Breaking down the 2021 Australian Open men's and women's draws, including matches to watch, predictions and more.

USATSI_15248503
Play
Gambling

Here's how the Sharps are Betting Super Bowl LV

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo highlights how professional bettors plan to wager on Super Bowl 55.

Warriors and Mavericks players battle for a rebound
Play
Extra Mustard

The Warriors’ (Extremely) Small Lineup Dominated the Mavs

And Charles Barkley hated it.