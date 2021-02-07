How to Watch Liverpool vs. Manchester City

Manchester City will clash with Liverpool on Feb. 7 in a Premier League match with heavy title implications.

City (14–5–2) haven't lost since November and are poised for another title run. Meanwhile, a string of recent losses have Liverpool (11–7–4) in fourth place in the table, seven points behind the leaders, who have a game in hand. The Premier League giants drew 1–1 in November, the last time they met, with Gabriel Jesus equalizing in the 31st minute for Manchester City.

How to watch:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network, Telemundo

Live stream: You can watch live on fuboTV (sign up for a free seven-day trial).

It's been more than 17 years since Manchester City has won a Premier League match at Anfield, but the Blues are the favorites in Sunday's matchup against Liverpool. Sitting at the top of the Premier League table (and seven points clear of Jurgen Klopp's side), City has rolled in 2021, winning each of its last nine league games.

Liverpool, on the other hand, has stumbled into the new year. Recent losses to Southampton, Burnley and Brighton, as well as the loss of three center backs to injury, have the Reds desperate for points in order to keep their repeat title hopes alive.

Despite recent finishing issues, only Manchester United has scored more goals than Liverpool this season. The Reds are hopeful on the return of winger Sadio Mané, who missed two matches with a muscle issue, in order to jumpstart their attack.

A win for City on Sunday would make Pep Guardiola's side the first this season to reach 50 points. A win for Liverpool would put the champions of England right back in the thick of the chaotic Premier League title race.