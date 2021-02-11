CBS to Air 2021 Champions League Final on Network TV

SI.com
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table
NEW YORK (AP) — The European Champions League final is returning to U.S. network television after a one-year absence.

CBS said Thursday that this year’s final at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium on May 29 will be televised on the main CBS network.

Bayern Munich’s victory over Paris Saint-German in the pandemic-delayed 2020 final at Lisbon, Portugal, on Aug. 23 was on the CBS Sports Network cable channel after CBS took over U.S. broadcast rights from TBS during the coronavirus pandemic break.

This year’s tournament resumes Tuesday with the first leg of the round of 16. Select matches will be on the CBS Sports Network, starting with Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday and including both legs of both semifinals on April 27-28 and May 4-5.

All matches will be streamed on CBS All Access, which will be renamed Paramount+ on March 4.

All matches of the second-tier Europa League will be streamed from the start of the Round of 32 on Feb. 18 through the final at Gdansk, Poland, on May 26.

