Orlando City Signs Brazilian Striker Pato

Bob Bradley on How to Cultivate Youth Players as MLS Progresses Through its 25th Season
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Former AC Milan star Pato signed a one-year contract with Major League Soccer’s Orlando City.

The team said Saturday that the 31-year-old Brazilian forward will join the team after receiving a U.S. visa and an international transfer certificate.

“The experience that Pato brings with him will be invaluable to the club,” Orlando executive vice president of soccer operation Luiz Muzzi said in a statement. “Pato is a high-caliber player, and we’re excited to add another great target up top.”

Pato’s full name is Alexandre Rodrigues da Silva and his nickname is Portuguese for “Duck.”

He has played for Brazil’s Internacionale (2006-07), AC Milan (2007-13), Corinthians (2013-14), São Paulo (2014-15, 2019-20), Chelsea (2015-16), Villarreal (2016-17) and China’s Tianjin Quanjian (2017-18).

Pato scored 10 goals in 27 appearances for Brazil from 2008-13, including at the 2011 Copa America.

He follows Kaká, a former AC Milan star and Brazilian midfielder who played for Orlando City from 2014-17. Kaká was the 2007 FIFA Player of the Year.

