American Coach Matarazzo Extends Stuttgart Contract

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Pellegrino Matarazzo extended his contract at Stuttgart through to 2024 on Friday after leading the German club to promotion and a solid mid-table position in the Bundesliga.

The U.S. coach took over at Stuttgart in December 2019 and guided the club back to the top flight at the first attempt. Stuttgart is 10th in the Bundesliga and has stayed well clear of the relegation zone in a comeback season that included a 5-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in December.

“Rino always comes up with good ideas for how to outplay opponents and is exceptional when it comes to developing our young prospects. We’re happy Rino has agreed to continue on this path with us until 2024,” sporting director Sven Mislintat said in a statement.

Born in New Jersey, Matarazzo played professional soccer in the lower German divisions before moving into coaching. He was the now-Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann’s assistant at Hoffenheim before taking the Stuttgart job. His previous contract was set to expire next year.

