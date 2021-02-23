How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea

Atletico Madrid and Chelsea go head-to-head Tuesday when the teams meet in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

The match will be held in Bucharest due to travel restrictions on incoming flights to Spain amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The fixture, which is technically Atletico's home leg, will be played at the Arena Nationala, where the Rojiblancos beat fellow La Liga side Athletic Bilbao in the 2012 UEFA Europa League final.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, TUDN and UniMás

Live Stream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. You can also view it via CBS All Access.

Both teams have been regulars in the round of 16 in recent seasons. This year marks Chelsea's sixth time in the knockout round in the last eight seasons, although they have not advanced since 2013–14. Atletico, which ended that campaign, is making its seventh appearance at this stage in the last eight years.

The Blues have remained unbeaten in this year's campaign and finished first in Group E. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, suffered a heavy 4–0 defeat to Bayern Munich on Matchday 1 and responded with a home win against Salzburg. The club drew its next three matches but beat Salzburg, 2–0, on Matchday 6 to secure second place in Group A behind Bayern.

Since the group stage, Chelsea replaced manager Frank Lampard with Thomas Tuchel at the end of January.

All seven of Atleti and Chelsea's previous fixtures have come since 2009, with two victories and 11 goals scored apiece.