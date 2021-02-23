How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table

Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Atletico Madrid and Chelsea go head-to-head Tuesday when the teams meet in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

The match will be held in Bucharest due to travel restrictions on incoming flights to Spain amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The fixture, which is technically Atletico's home leg, will be played at the Arena Nationala, where the Rojiblancos beat fellow La Liga side Athletic Bilbao in the 2012 UEFA Europa League final.

How to Watch: 

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, TUDN and UniMás

Live Stream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access.

Both teams have been regulars in the round of 16 in recent seasons. This year marks Chelsea's sixth time in the knockout round in the last eight seasons, although they have not advanced since 2013–14. Atletico, which ended that campaign, is making its seventh appearance at this stage in the last eight years. 

The Blues have remained unbeaten in this year's campaign and finished first in Group E. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, suffered a heavy 4–0 defeat to Bayern Munich on Matchday 1 and responded with a home win against Salzburg. The club drew its next three matches but beat Salzburg, 2–0, on Matchday 6 to secure second place in Group A behind Bayern. 

Since the group stage, Chelsea replaced manager Frank Lampard with Thomas Tuchel at the end of January.

All seven of Atleti and Chelsea's previous fixtures have come since 2009, with two victories and 11 goals scored apiece.

YOU MAY LIKE

jj-watt
Play
Extra Mustard

J.J. Watt Is Now Using Twitter Just To Mess With NFL Fans

With fans hanging on his every word, J.J. Watt tweets about mitochondria

Maryland basketball guard Eric Ayala
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: Which Bubble Teams Are Separating Themselves?

As Maryland plays itself off the bubble, others have let key opportunities slip by them.

Isaiah Wilson
Play
NFL

Titans First-Rounder Says He's 'Done' as Titan in Deleted Tweet

Isaiah Wilson, the No. 29 pick in last year's draft, played just four snaps on the Tennessee offensive line in 2020.

Robert-Lewandowski-Bayern-Munich-Bundesliga-Challengers
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Lazio vs. Bayern Munich

Lazio and Bayern Munich meet in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Joao Felix during the La Liga match between Atletico de Madrid and Levante UD
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea

Atletico Madrid and Chelsea will meet at a neutral venue in Bucharest in Tuesday's Champions League round of 16 clash.

clint-frazier
Play
MLB

Three Hitters Poised for a Breakout Season in 2021

Every season invites a few breakout performances. We've circled three names to keep an eye on.

pau-gasol-fc-barcelona
Play
NBA

Pau Gasol Signs With EuroLeague's FC Barcelona

"I'm very happy to announce that I'm coming home and that I'll soon join the ranks of Barça's basketball team."

Yannick Ngakou, Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson could all be considered for franchise tags.
Play
NFL

Franchise Tag Primer: Best Option for Each Team in 2021

While some teams have multiple high-end free agents they'd like to keep, many others have nobody worth what the franchise tag would cost.