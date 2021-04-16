SI.com
SOCCER
Kane Scores Twice, Injured in Tottenham's Draw vs. Everton

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Harry Kane scored twice, including a second-half equalizer, before limping off with an ankle injury in Tottenham’s 2-2 draw at Everton in the Premier League on Friday as both teams stayed on the fringe of the race for Champions League qualification.

The England captain’s latest injury comes a week before Tottenham plays Manchester City in the English League Cup final, which is Jose Mourinho’s team’s only shot at a trophy this season.

Kane rolled his right ankle under the weight of a tumbling Richarlison at a corner in second-half stoppage time at Goodison Park. Kane hobbled off after treatment, walking around the perimeter of the field unaided toward the locker room.

“I think it’s too early to say something,” Mourinho said immediately after the match. “For him to leave the pitch (at) 2-2 with a couple of minutes to go is obviously because he felt something.

“But let me be optimistic and believe he has time to recover.”

The striker has suffered with a number of ankle issues in recent years.

Earlier, Kane moved onto a league-high 21 goals for the season, two more than Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, with his clinically taken equalizer in the 68th minute after a defensive mix-up.

Kane had given Tottenham the lead in the 27th, only for a double from Gylfi Sigurdsson — the first coming from the penalty spot following a foul by Sergio Reguilon on James Rodriguez — to put Everton ahead.

Sigurdsson’s goals came in the 31st and 62nd minutes.

Tottenham stayed in seventh place, and Everton a point back in eighth.

