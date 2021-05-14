FC Cincinnati Signs Ex-USMNT Star Cameron

Sports Illustrated home
FC Cincinnati Signs Ex-USMNT Star Geoff Cameron

Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI (AP) — Former U.S. national team defender Geoff Cameron has signed a two-year contact with Cincinnati of Major League Soccer.

The team said the deal announced Thursday includes a 2023 option.

The 35-year-old Cameron scored four goals in 55 appearances for the U.S. from 2010-17 and started three matches during the 2014 World Cup.

He has played for Houston (2008-12) in MLS and Stoke in England’s Premier League (2012-18) and second-tier League Championship (2018-19). He spent the past two seasons with Queens Park Rangers in the League Championship, appearing in 34 league matches and one FA Cup game this season.

“We have prioritized adding to our current backline and we welcome the opportunity to add Geoff Cameron to our team,” Cincinnati general manager Gerard Nijkamp said in a statement. “He has been a consistent contributor in nine seasons in England and we believe he will compete with our current players to earn regular minutes.”

A native of Attleboro, Massachusetts, Cameron signed with Houston after playing college soccer for West Virginia and Rhode Island.

