Report: After 31 Clubs, Abreu Retires From Soccer

Report: After Playing for 31 Clubs, Sebastián Abreu Retires

Sud América striker Sebastián Abreu has retired after playing for the most clubs in football history, according to ESPN's Adriana Garcia

Abreu, 44, played for 31 clubs—a Guinness world record—throughout his 26-year career. The Uruguay striker played his last game on Friday as Sud América suffered a 5–0 loss to Liverpool. He played in a total of 851 games and recorded 432 goals in his career. 

Known as El Loco, Abreu joined Sud América in March after previously playing for Athletic Club MG in February. He began his career in 1994 with Uruguay's Defensor Sporting and set the record of playing for the most teams in 2017 while playing for Audax Italiano. 

Abreu told ESPN that it was "right moment" to retire from the sport.

"The curtain comes down after 26 years," Abreu said. "I decided with conviction obviously, understanding that it is the right moment, being active, playing in the first division. I think that is the way, the team is well, it is the right time."

Following his retirement, Abreu plans to start his coaching career, according to ESPN. His prior coaching experience includes serving as an interim manager in April 2019 with Santa Tecla and serving as a player-coach at Boston River in December 2019 before starting the Uruguayan Primera División. 

Abreu appeared in 70 games, scoring 26 goals, with the Uruguay national team—La Celeste–including two World Cups and three Copa América tournaments, winning one in 2011. Throughout his career, Abreu played in 11 different countries: Uruguay, Argentina, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Israel, Greece, Paraguay, Ecuador, Chile and El Salvador.

