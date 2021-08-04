Alisson Becomes Latest Liverpool Star to Sign Extension

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Alisson Follows Fabinho, Alexander-Arnold in Signing Liverpool Extension

EVIAN, France (AP) — Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker signed a long-term contract extension on Wednesday, the club said.

The 28-year-old Brazil international’s deal follows extensions for midfielder Fabinho and right back Trent Alexander-Arnold. Details were not disclosed but media reports said Alisson’s deal is through the 2026-27 season.

Liverpool has won the Champions League and Premier League since Alisson’s arrival in the summer of 2018 from Roma.

“Since I arrived here, I started to win trophies with this amazing team, with this amazing group,” he told club media. “I started to develop myself in many aspects in football, in my life.”

Alisson added that his family is “really happy here.”

Liverpool kicks off the new season at newly promoted Norwich on Aug. 14. The team is holding a preseason training camp in Evian, France.

