Galatasaray's Marcão Red Carded for Headbutting, Fighting Teammate

Galatasaray’s Marcão didn't get off to the best start in the 2021-22 Turkish Süper Lig season on Monday. 

The 25-year-old defender was sent off in the second half of Galatasaray's match against Giresunspor, though the referee's decision to end Marcão’s day didn't stem from an altercation with an opponent. Rather, he was ejected for fighting his own teammate, forward Kerem Akturkoglu. 

Marcão appeared to take exception to a comment from Akturkoglu in the 61st minute during Monday's match. Marcão then approached Akturkoglu and head-butted him, concluding the incident with multiple attempted punches before being pulled away by Galatasaray teammates. It looks as though Galatasaray has some chemistry issues to sort out if it wants to win the Süper Lig crown this season. 

Galatasaray still won Monday's match 2-0 despite the internal strife, advancing to 1–0 on the season ahead of its next Süper Lig match on Aug. 23. As for Marcão, it's unclear when he'll return to the pitch. No discipline has been announced as of Monday evening, but a suspension is certainly in play after the unexpected incident. 

