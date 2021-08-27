August 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Publish date:

Fox Analyst Jay Glazer Takes Victory Lap as Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Manchester United

Author:

Fox NFL analyst Jay Glazer is used to getting plenty of criticism online during the NFL season, but he was certainly surprised when he checked his mentions during the Super League saga in April. 

Glazer was mistaken on Twitter numerous times for a member of the Glazer family, who owns Manchester United. But after the Premier League squad landed Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday, it was Glazer's time to soak up the spotlight. 

"For all of you who were killing me to 'sell the team' for a team I don’t own in Man U a few months ago i am hereby officially receptive to alllll the love you’re now giving me for this Ronaldo news," Glazer tweeted Friday. 

"I will take FULL CREDIT as payment for prior harassment."

SI Recommends

Glazer will likely stick to the gridiron in 2021 and beyond. As for the family that owns Manchester United, they've had some serious success in the NFL of late. Malcolm Glazer bought the Buccaneers in 1995, and the franchise has won two Super Bowls since, including Super Bowl LV in February. Perhaps Manchester United can have similar success in the 2021 Premier League season with Ronaldo now aboard.

More Cristiano Ronaldo Coverage:

Ronaldo Returns: Man United Brings Star Back From Juventus
No Clubs for Old(er) Men
Portugal Is Prepared for Its Post-Ronaldo Period

YOU MAY LIKE

jay-glazer-super-bowl
Soccer

Jay Glazer Takes Victory Lap as Ronaldo Joins Man United

It was Glazer's time to soak up the spotlight after Manchester United landed Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday.

Kaillie Humphries
Olympics

Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries Seeks Path to Beijing Olympics

Humphries, reigning women’s bobsled world champion, has asked the International Olympic Committee to allow her to compete in the games without a U.S. passport.

Dino Gaudio and Chris Mack
College Basketball

Gaudio to Louisville's Mack: ‘You’re Going to F---ing Pay Me’

Read the conversation the Louisville head coach had with his then-assistant, leading to Gaudio's extortion charge.

Cristiano Ronaldo is back with Manchester United
Soccer

Ronaldo's Man United Return is Nostalgic, But Lacks Football Sense

The sudden reunion has clearly energized the club's fan base, but is it what the Red Devils truly need to become a more complete side?

bauer trevor leave
MLB

Report: Trevor Bauer's Leave Extended Again to Sept. 3

The Dodgers pitcher's paid administrative leave has been extended again as MLB and Pasadena police investigate sexual assault allegations against him.

Chris Mack
College Basketball

Chris Mack Suspended Six Games Without Pay

Mack has been suspended in his failure to follow university guidelines and procedures in dealing with former assistant Dino Gaudio's extortion attempt.

Louisville coach Chris Mack
College Football

Mack Feels Wrath of Ongoing Louisville Scandal Fallout

A six-game suspension can't be viewed in a vacuum at a program with the recent history of Cardinals men's basketball.

Big E celebrating after beating Baron Corbin at SummerSlam
Play
Wrestling

Q&A: Big E on His Rapid Rise and Promising Future in WWE

“For me, it’s not nerves knowing what I’m on the precipice of, but I know it’s been a long time coming and this might be the one window I have.”