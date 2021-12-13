Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

U.S. Soccer Extends No-Strike, No-Lockout Terms With USWNT, Ends NWSL Allocation

Author:

The U.S. Soccer Federation and the union for its women’s national team agreed to a three-month extension of their labor contract through March, a move announced on the same day players filed a brief asking a federal appeals court to reinstate their equal pay claim.

As part of the extension, the sides agreed the federation will stop paying the salaries of national team players in the National Women’s Soccer League. The allocation system of national team players had been in place since the league started play in 2013.

“USWNT players will have no restrictions as to the league in which they play club soccer,” the union for the women’s national team said in a statement Monday. “Players who choose the NWSL will sign directly with the NWSL/an NWSL club and will be employed by the NWSL.”

The NWSL Players Association is attempting to negotiate an initial labor contract with the league, which has been dealing with sexual harassment allegations that led to the resignation of Commissioner Lisa Baird in October.

The extension gives more time for negotiations during the leadup to regional qualifying for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, scheduled for July 4-20.

Players led by Alex Morgan sued the USSF in March 2019, contending they have not been paid equitably under their collective bargaining agreement compared to what the men’s team receives under its agreement, which expired in December 2018. The women asked for more than $64 million in damages plus $3 million in interest under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner in Los Angeles granted a summary judgment to the federation on the pay claim in May 2020. The judge ruled the women rejected a pay-to-play structure similar to the one in the men’s agreement with the USSF and accepted greater base salaries and benefits than the men. He allowed their allegation of discriminatory working conditions to go to trial, and the sides reached a settlement on that portion.

“The district court erred as a matter of law in holding that the women could not establish a prima facie case under the Equal Pay Act because their overall and per-game compensation was greater than the men’s,” lawyers for the players wrote in a reply brief filed Monday with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. “The Equal Pay Act asks whether the rate of pay—not the total compensation—is equal. And here, the rate analysis must account for the fact that the players are paid not only to play, but to win,”

The court asked the parties on Nov. 23 to review dates for possible oral arguments in Pasadena, California, from March through May. The case will be assigned to a three-judge panel.

The USSF said the women accepted a labor contract with greater guaranteed pay than the men and additional benefits.

“U.S. Soccer remains committed to equal pay for our senior national team players and ensuring that they remain among the highest-paid in the world,” the federation said in a statement.

SI Recommends

The USSF said on Sept. 14 it had offered identical contracts to the men’s and women’s unions, which are separate and have no obligation under federal labor law to agree to similar terms. The federation met jointly with the unions on Nov. 29 and was set to meet with the women’s union Monday.

“We’ll continue to encourage both our USWNT and USMNT to come together around one table to agree on a path forward that benefits everyone,” the USSF said.

The USSF says it cannot control the prize money give to federations by FIFA, soccer’s governing body.

FIFA awarded $400 million in prize money for the 32 teams at the 2018 men’s World Cup, including $38 million to champion France. It awarded $30 million for the 24 teams at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, including $4 million to the U.S. after the Americans won their second straight title.

FIFA has increased the total to $440 million for the 2022 men’s World Cup, and its president, Gianni Infantino, has proposed FIFA double the women’s prize money to $60 million for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, in which FIFA has increased the teams to 32.

Under their labor contract, U.S. men got $55,000 each for making the 2014 World Cup roster, then split $4.3 million for earning four points in the group stage and reaching the knockout stage. That calculated to just under $187,000 per player.

The U.S. women split $862,500 for making the roster and $2.53 million for winning the 2019 World Cup, which came to $147,500 per player. If they had performed equivalently to the men, the bonus for each under their deal would have been $37,500. The women also receive payments for a post-World Cup tour that they split: $350,000 per game if they won, $300,000 if they finished second and $250,000 if they were third.

The deals also have different bonus structures for qualifying.

Molly Levinson, spokeswoman for the players, said “despite much lip service to equal pay, USSF and its leaders ... did not and have not offered to pay women players equally.”

“USSF has failed to fix a culture that has been broken for decades that intentionally devalues women,” Levinson said.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Logo for Beyond Wrestling's "Wrestling Open"
Wrestling

Beyond Wrestling Launching Unique ‘Wrestling Open’ Show

The new series is bringing the open-mike-night concept to wrestling.

Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws the ball in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20.
Play
Betting

Betting Roundtable: Rams-Cardinals Monday Night Football Best Bets

Our betting experts provide their best bets for the Monday Night Football battle in the desert between the Rams and Cardinals.

Bryce Young at the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
College Football

Heisman Trophy Winner Bryce Young, Alabama Teammates lead AP All-American Team

The Crimson Tide will bring five players who received AP All-American honors into their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Cincinnati on Dec. 31.

Alex Morgan is on her way to San Diego
Soccer

San Diego Wave Complete Trade for Alex Morgan

The U.S. women's national team star will join the NWSL expansion team for its inaugural season, joining international teammate Abby Dahlkemper.

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd
College Basketball

Five Coaches Exceeding Expectations in Year 1

Whether or not they were facing a rebuild, these men’s programs are all overachieving to open 2021–22.

Chicago Bulls logo.
NBA

Two Upcoming Bulls Games Postponed Due to COVID-19 Cases

They mark the first game postponements of the season.

miami
College Football

Report: Miami Faculty Fuming At Cristobal Contract After Pay Cuts

Miami hired Oregon coach Mario Cristobal on a reported 10-year, $80 million contract last week.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma
College Basketball

UConn Falls to Lowest Women's Top 25 Spot Since 2007

South Carolina remained the unanimous top choice after a top-10 win over Maryland.