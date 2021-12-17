Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Eriksen, Inter Milan Mutually Part Ways Over Italy's Defibrillator Rule

Author:

MILAN (AP) — Christian Eriksen’s contract with Inter Milan was terminated by mutual agreement on Friday, six months after he had a cardiac arrest at the European Championship.

The 29-year-old Eriksen is prohibited from playing in Italy with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator due to local health regulations. But he could continue his career in another country where the rules are different.

“The club and the entire Nerazzurri family wish Christian all the very best for his future,” Inter said in a statement. “Although Inter and Christian are now parting ways, the bond shall never be broken. The good times, the goals, the victories, those Scudetto celebrations with fans outside San Siro — all this will remain forever in Nerazzurri history.”

Eriksen has not played since falling face-first onto the field during Denmark’s opening match at the European Championship against Finland on June 12. His teammates formed a protective wall around him as medical workers resuscitated him with a defibrillator.

SI Recommends

Eriksen spent a week in the hospital, where he had a type of pacemaker fitted.

Eriksen joined Inter in January 2020 from Tottenham and his contract was due to expire in 2024. The midfielder played 60 matches for Inter, helping the club win Serie A last season, and scored eight goals.

Eriksen recently resumed training in Denmark at Odense Boldklub, the club where he started his career.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

George Kambosos Jr (white/black trunks) and Rey Perez (not pictured) box during a lightweight boxing match at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Kambosos Jr won via unanimous decision.
Boxing

10 Thoughts on George Kambosos, Jacobs-Ryder Fight and More

Kambosos may have several titles, but the deepest division in boxing still has plenty of questions to answer as we head into the new year.

UCLA guard Peyton Watson
College Basketball

Mailbag: Five-Star Struggles, Unranked Threats

Plus, assessing the NCAA tournament chances of a trio of Big East men's teams.

Derrick Lewis
MMA

UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis Previews Fight Against Chris Daukaus

Lewis looks to avoid consecutive losses for the first time since 2018 and return to title contention Saturday at UFC Fight Night

dCOVwta_H
Play
Tennis

Why Did the WTA Risk Everything for Peng Shuai?

It has to do with tanks in Shenzhen, mariachi bands in Guadalajara and a legacy passed down by players for 50 years.

Oct 17, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) runs with the ball in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguarsat Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

NFL DFS Week 15 Perfect Million-Dollar Lineup Guide

Stacks, foundational players and value picks to help you build the perfect daily fantasy lineup.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) celebrates with wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field.
Play
NFL

GamePlan: NFL’s COVID-19 Protocols Need Rapid Change

The league and its players association need to find a common ground on regulations. Plus, the post-Urban Meyer Jags, Dak Prescott’s “slump” and more.

lamar-jackson-baker-mayfield
NFL

Ranking Each NFL Team’s Quarterback Situation

Which squads have the best platform to build on at the game’s most important position, and which teams are in the most difficult situation?

Travis Kelce
NFL

Travis Kelce's Walkoff TD Lifts Chiefs in OT Win vs Chargers

‘Old Man Kelce’ helped the Chiefs secure their seventh consecutive victory.