Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

USMNT's Ledezma Extends PSV Contract After Returning From ACL Tear

Author:

American midfielder Richy Ledezma signed a contract extension with PSV Eindhoven of the Dutch first division, a deal announced after he returned from a torn ACL to play his first senior team match in more than a year.

PSV said Thursday that the 21-year-old's new contract runs through the 2023-24 season.

Ledezma tore his right ACL during a Europa League match against the Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia on Dec. 10, 2020. He returned in the first minute of second-half stoppage time in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Born in Phoenix, Ledezma joined PSV from Major League Soccer's Salt Lake and made his debut in the 2020-21 season, playing six matches before the injury. He made his U.S. national team debut in November 2020, getting two assists in an exhibition win over Panama.

SI Recommends

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Leeds United has a number of COVID-19 cases
Soccer

Leeds Has Another Festive Match Postponed

The club has had two of its festive fixtures called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Justin Jefferson plays vs. the Steelers.
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Cooper Kupp and Justin Jefferson will look to out-do the other in their Week 16 battle.

Travis Kelce plays vs. the Chargers.
NFL

Report: Travis Kelce Out vs. Steelers Due to COVID-19 Protocols

He has 83 catches for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Gameday Injury Updates

Tyreek Hill tested out of COVID-19 protocols on Saturday, but Travis Kelce did not.

Kevin Stefanski and Baker Mayfield stand on the sideline.
NFL

Kevin Stefanski Addresses If Baker Will Start Going Forward

Mayfield threw four interceptions in Saturday's loss leading Stefanski to get asked if he would start him going forward.

Daniel Jones and Joe Judge stand on a sideline.
NFL

Report: Giants to Bring Back Judge, Jones Next Year

New York has already been eliminated entering Week 16 and has clinched a fifth consecutive season with double-digit defeats.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) moves to the basket against Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton (33) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
NBA

NBA Christmas Day Takeaways

Julius Randle woke up, Golden State showcased its tremendous depth and the Lakers suffered another deflating loss on an eventful holiday slate.

nfl-christmas-day-takeaways
NFL

Rodgers Gets a Record, Baker Melts Down, Wentz Delivers, Cards’ Collapse Continues

All the takeaways from the NFL’s Christmas Day slate, plus a peak at the big one coming up on Sunday.