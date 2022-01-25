Skip to main content
Christian Eriksen Trains With Ajax Ahead of Planned Return

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen is training with Ajax's reserves to regain fitness while seeking a new team, his former club said Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening match at the European Championship against Finland in June.

His contract with Inter Milan was terminated by mutual agreement last month because he is unable to play in Italy after being fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator.

Eriksen began his senior career at Ajax, making his debut in 2010 as an 18-year-old after working his way through the club's youth teams.

After winning three top-flight Eredivisie titles in Amsterdam, he signed with Tottenham in 2013 before joining Inter in 2020.

Ajax said Eriksen was training with its second team this week.

“I am very happy to be here. I know the people, it feels like coming home because I was here for so long," Eriksen said in a statement posted on the club's website that showed photos of him in action at the training ground called “De Toekomst,” Dutch for “The Future.”

Second-team coach John Heitinga welcomed Eriksen back to Amsterdam.

“It’s great that he can train with us,” Heitinga said. "Christian is a footballer who is an example for many of our boys, a source of inspiration for the youth.”

Eriksen told Danish broadcaster DR1 in an interview this month that he is aiming to play for Denmark at this year's World Cup in Qatar.

