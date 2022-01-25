Skip to main content
USMNT's Dike Out Eight Weeks With Hamstring Injury

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — American forward Daryl Dike is set to be out for eight weeks because of a hamstring injury sustained on his full debut for West Bromwich Albion in English soccer’s second division.

The 21-year-old Dike came off with the injury early in the second half of West Brom’s 3-0 win over Peterborough on Saturday.

“It’s a bad hit for us because he was our transfer target No. 1 and we saw in short spells how good it is to have him,” West Brom manager Valérien Ismaël said Tuesday. “It’s painful for me, for us, for the players, for the club and for the fans.”

Dike joined West Brom on Jan. 1, having been on loan to second-tier Barnsley during the second half of the 2020-21 season. He then returned to Orlando of Major League Soccer.

Dike made his debut for the U.S. national team last year. He was in the squad for last summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup but has not been selected for any World Cup qualifiers. He has three goals in eight international appearances.

