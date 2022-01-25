Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Gavin Wilkinson Reinstated as Portland Thorns' President of Soccer After Investigation

In a statement, Thorns players recognized the reinstatement of Gavin Wilkinson as the team's president of soccer after he was placed on administrative leave in October in the wake of sexual coercion allegations against former manager Paul Riley.

The Thorns players said that the club hired the law firm DLA Piper to conduct an internal business review of soccer operations and they believe the investigation was thorough. 

“Based on the results of the investigation, we recognize the reinstatement of Gavin Wilkinson as President of Soccer,” the statement read. 

SI Recommends

This was all set in motion after a report by the The Athletic’s Meg Linehan and Katie Strang detailed a lengthy history of alleged sexual coercion from Riley. This included his time with Portland, where he allegedly made inappropriate comments about players’ weight and sexual orientations. 

Players demanded that Wilkinson be put on leave pending an investigation and the team increase diversity in upper management. Their final demand was for the Thorns to, “Give the players a seat at the table to increase transparency and inner-organization cooperation,” per the statement. 

The players added that the club has since adopted an anonymous reporting system and will require all managers to take annual anti-harassment training.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

The American League and National League players and fans stand at 2021 MLB All Star Game
MLB

MLB, MLBPA Still Miles Apart Despite First Inch of True Progress

The players union made the first major concession of CBA negotiations with the league on Monday. But there are still many significant obstacles to a deal.

NFC And AFC Championship lineup - MMQB
Podcasts

That Was the Greatest Weekend of Football There Ever Was | The MMQB NFL Podcast

A recap of one of the greatest playoff weekends in the history of the NFL

brian-billick-nfl
College Football

ASU Hires Billick as Analyst, Advisor to Herm Edwards

Brian Billick is returning to football as he joins Herm Edwards‘s staff.

urban meyer (1)
NFL

Watch: Urban Meyer Denies Report He Kicked Jaguars Player

Meyer's brief tenure in Jacksonville epitomized dysfunction, and the former coach addressed reports Monday that he kicked a player.

Dick Vitale speaks to media members.
College Basketball

Vitale to Rest for Remainder of Season, Needs Surgery

ESPN college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale will no longer call games this season after being diagnosed with dysplasia in December.

Three baseballs.
MLB

Report: MLBPA Makes Two Major Concessions in Negotiations

Both sides plan to meet again Tuesday.

Comoros's Chaker Alhadhur was forced into playing goalkeeper
Soccer

Comoros Field Player Heroic as Makeshift GK in AFCON Defeat

It was the first time an outfield player started as a goalkeeper at a major international tournament, and he fared quite well.

vancouver-canucks-nhl
NHL

Canucks Hire Castonguay as Team’s First Female Assistant GM

She joins Vancouver after working as an agent with Momentum Hockey.