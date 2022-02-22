U.S. women’s national team forwards Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan discussed the $24 million settlement in a class action equal pay lawsuit against U.S. Soccer on Tuesday.

Rapinoe and Morgan, who were members of the gender discrimination lawsuit filed in 2019, both expressed pride in the monumental accomplishment during an appearance on Good Morning America. They also recognized USWNT players that began the fight for equal pay before them, noting that future generations now won’t have to face the same struggle.

“I’m just so proud to be honest. I’m so proud of all of the hard work that all of us did to get us here,” Rapinoe said. ”It’s a really amazing day. I think we’re going to look back on this day and say this is the moment that, you know, U.S. Soccer changed for the better.”

“Obviously we can’t go back and undo the injustices that we faced, but the only just justice coming out of this is that we know that something like this is never gonna happen again. We can move forward in making soccer the best sport we can in this country and set up the next generation so much better than we ever had it. ... We’re just very excited to have arrived here after a very long an arduous road.”

Tuesday’s settlement ends a contentious battle that dates back nearly six years, and resolves the last of the outstanding issues from the 2019 lawsuit that accused sport’s governing body of gender discrimination. The lawsuit also accused U.S. Soccer of providing higher pay to the men’s national team.

Under the agreement, current and former players involved in the case will receive a total of $22 million. U.S. Soccer will also pay an additional $2 million into an account designed to benefit USWNT players in their post-career goals and other charitable efforts related to women’s soccer. Each player will be able to to apply for up to $50,000 from this fund.

In addition to the financial terms agreed to in the settlement, U.S. Soccer has committed to providing an equal rate of pay for the women’s and men’s national teams in all friendlies and tournaments, including the World Cup.

“This is just such a monumental step forward in feeling valued, feeling respected, and just mending our relationship with U.S. Soccer," Morgan, who was sitting beside U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone, told GMA. "I not only see this as a win for our team or women’s sports but women in general. It’s just an incredible day and a day that we’re all really proud of.”

The settlement is contingent upon a new collective bargaining agreement for the USWNT. Once a new CBA is ratified, a district court will be able to give its approval and ultimately resolve the litigation.

