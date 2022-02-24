Skip to main content
Report: UEFA to Move Champions League Final From Russia

UEFA will move the 2022 Champions League final from St. Petersburg amid the escalating military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, according to the Associated Press’s Rob Harris

The UEFA executive committee will reportedly meet Friday, where they are expected to confirm the decision to move the May 28 final. The replacement site has yet to be determined. 

“UEFA shares the international community’s significant concern for the security situation developing in Europe and strongly condemns the ongoing Russian military invasion in Ukraine,” UEFA said in a statement. “We remain resolute in our solidarity with the football community in Ukraine and stand ready to extend our hand to the Ukrainian people.”

The stadium in St. Petersburg is sponsored by Gazprom, a state-owned Russian energy company. German club FC Schalke 04 removed Gazprom as the sponsor from its jerseys on Thursday.

The Ukrainian Premier League suspended operations on Thursday amid President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s “decision to impose martial law,” per the AP. The league was slated to resume on Friday after a two-month break. 

