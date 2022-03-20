Skip to main content
USMNT’s Brenden Aaronson May Miss World Cup Qualifiers With Knee Injury

Midfielder Brenden Aaronson is questionable for the United States Men’s National Team’s World Cup qualifiers later this week.

Aaronson was supposed to play for FC Salzburg on Sunday, but was pulled before the team’s match vs. Wolfsburg in the Austrian Bundesliga championship.

Salzburg mentioned Aaronson will miss the game with what the team is calling “knee problems.”

Aaronson has had 18 appearances for United States soccer, accumulating five goals and four assists. He has been a substitution in USMNT’s games against El Salvador, Canada and Honduras this season.

The USMNT is preparing for three games to try and secure a return to the World Cup. They are set to play Mexico in Mexico City on Thursday, Panama in Florida on March 27, and Costa Rica in San Jose on March 30.

USMNT currently sits tied for second place with Mexico in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings, only four points back of Canada for first place.

Breaking

