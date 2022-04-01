The World Cup is back this year beginning in November through the middle of December.

On Friday, a ceremony in World Cup host country Qatar took place to announce the teams in each section of the bracket.

The 32 teams were placed in eight different groups of four teams. The top two teams from each group will move onto the Round of 16, then the quarterfinals, semifinals and eventually the final match. There will be a total of 64 matches played.

Here is the 2022 World Cup match schedule after the draw was released. The start times have been converted to Eastern Time.

Group Stage:

Monday, Nov. 21:

Group A: Qatar vs. Ecuador

Group A: Senegal vs. Netherlands

Group B: England vs. Iran

Group B: United States vs. Scotland/Wales/Ukraine (European Playoff)

Tuesday, Nov. 22:

Group C: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia

Group C: Mexico vs. Poland

Group D: France vs. Australia/Peru/United Arab Emirates (International Playoff One)

Group D: Denmark vs. Tunisia

Wednesday, Nov. 23:

Group E: Spain vs. New Zealand/Costa Rica (International Playoff Two)

Group E: Germany vs. Japan

Group F: Belgium vs. Canada

Group F: Morocco vs. Croatia

Thursday, Nov. 24:

Group G: Brazil vs. Serbia

Group G: Switzerland vs. Cameroon

Group H: Portugal vs. Ghana

Group H: Uruguay vs. South Korea

Friday, Nov. 25

Group A: Qatar vs. Senegal

Group A: Netherlands vs. Ecuador

Group B: England vs. United States

Group B: Scotland/Wales/Ukraine vs. Iran

Saturday, Nov. 26

Group C: Argentina vs. Mexico

Group C: Poland vs. Saudi Arabia

Group D: France vs. Denmark

Group D: Tunisia vs. Australia/Peru/United Arab Emirates

Sunday, Nov. 27

Group E: Spain vs. Germany

Group E: Japan vs. New Zealand/Costa Rica

Group F: Belgium vs. Morocco

Group F: Croatia vs. Canada

Monday, Nov. 28

Group G: Brazil vs. Switzerland

Group G: Cameroon vs. Serbia

Group H: Portugal vs. Uruguay

Group H: South Korea vs. Ghana

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Group A: Netherlands vs. Qatar

Group A: Ecuador vs. Senegal

Group B: Scotland/Wales/Ukraine vs. England

Group B: Iran vs. United States

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Group C: Poland vs. Argentina

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico

Group D: Tunisia vs. France

Group D: Australia/Peru/United Arab Emirates vs. Denmark

Thursday, Dec. 1

Group E: Japan vs. Spain

Group E: New Zealand/Costa Rica vs. Germany

Group F: Croatia vs. Belgium

Group F: Canada vs. Morocco

Friday, Dec. 2

Group G: Cameroon vs. Brazil

Group G: Serbia vs. Switzerland

Group H: South Korea vs. Portugal

Group H: Ghana vs. Uruguay

Round of 16:

Saturday, Dec. 3

Match 49: Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (11 a.m.)

Match 50: Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group D (3 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 4

Match 51: Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group C (11 a.m.)

Match 52: Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (3 p.m.)

Monday, Dec. 5

Match 53: Winners of Group E vs. Runners-up of Group F (11 a.m.)

Match 54: Winners of Group G vs. Runners-up of Group H (3 p.m.)

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Match 55: Winners of Group F vs. Runners-up of Group E (11 a.m.)

Match 56: Winners of Group H vs. Runners-up of Group G (3 p.m.)

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 9

Match 58: Winners of Match 53 vs. Winners of Match 54 (11 a.m.)

Match 57: Winners of Match 49 vs. Winners of Match 50 (3 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 10

Match 60: Winners of Match 55 vs. Winners of Match 56 (11 a.m.)

Match 59: Winners of Match 51 vs. Winners of Match 52 (3 p.m.)

Semifinals

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Match 61: Winners of Match 57 vs. Winners of Match 58 (3 p.m.)

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Match 62: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (3 p.m.)

Third Place Match

Saturday, Dec. 17

Third Place Match: Losers of Match 61 vs. Losers of Match 62 (11 a.m.)

Final

Sunday, Dec. 18

Final: Winners of Match 61 vs. Winners of Match 62 (11 a.m.)

More Soccer Coverage: