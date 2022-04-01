World Cup 2022: Full Match Schedule Released After Today’s Draw
The World Cup is back this year beginning in November through the middle of December.
On Friday, a ceremony in World Cup host country Qatar took place to announce the teams in each section of the bracket.
The 32 teams were placed in eight different groups of four teams. The top two teams from each group will move onto the Round of 16, then the quarterfinals, semifinals and eventually the final match. There will be a total of 64 matches played.
Here is the 2022 World Cup match schedule after the draw was released. The start times have been converted to Eastern Time.
Group Stage:
Monday, Nov. 21:
Group A: Qatar vs. Ecuador
Group A: Senegal vs. Netherlands
Group B: England vs. Iran
Group B: United States vs. Scotland/Wales/Ukraine (European Playoff)
Tuesday, Nov. 22:
Group C: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia
Group C: Mexico vs. Poland
Group D: France vs. Australia/Peru/United Arab Emirates (International Playoff One)
Group D: Denmark vs. Tunisia
Wednesday, Nov. 23:
Group E: Spain vs. New Zealand/Costa Rica (International Playoff Two)
Group E: Germany vs. Japan
Group F: Belgium vs. Canada
Group F: Morocco vs. Croatia
Thursday, Nov. 24:
Group G: Brazil vs. Serbia
Group G: Switzerland vs. Cameroon
Group H: Portugal vs. Ghana
Group H: Uruguay vs. South Korea
Friday, Nov. 25
Group A: Qatar vs. Senegal
Group A: Netherlands vs. Ecuador
Group B: England vs. United States
Group B: Scotland/Wales/Ukraine vs. Iran
Saturday, Nov. 26
Group C: Argentina vs. Mexico
Group C: Poland vs. Saudi Arabia
Group D: France vs. Denmark
Group D: Tunisia vs. Australia/Peru/United Arab Emirates
Sunday, Nov. 27
Group E: Spain vs. Germany
Group E: Japan vs. New Zealand/Costa Rica
Group F: Belgium vs. Morocco
Group F: Croatia vs. Canada
Monday, Nov. 28
Group G: Brazil vs. Switzerland
Group G: Cameroon vs. Serbia
Group H: Portugal vs. Uruguay
Group H: South Korea vs. Ghana
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Group A: Netherlands vs. Qatar
Group A: Ecuador vs. Senegal
Group B: Scotland/Wales/Ukraine vs. England
Group B: Iran vs. United States
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Group C: Poland vs. Argentina
Group C: Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico
Group D: Tunisia vs. France
Group D: Australia/Peru/United Arab Emirates vs. Denmark
Thursday, Dec. 1
Group E: Japan vs. Spain
Group E: New Zealand/Costa Rica vs. Germany
Group F: Croatia vs. Belgium
Group F: Canada vs. Morocco
Friday, Dec. 2
Group G: Cameroon vs. Brazil
Group G: Serbia vs. Switzerland
Group H: South Korea vs. Portugal
Group H: Ghana vs. Uruguay
Round of 16:
Saturday, Dec. 3
Match 49: Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (11 a.m.)
Match 50: Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group D (3 p.m.)
Sunday, Dec. 4
Match 51: Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group C (11 a.m.)
Match 52: Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (3 p.m.)
Monday, Dec. 5
Match 53: Winners of Group E vs. Runners-up of Group F (11 a.m.)
Match 54: Winners of Group G vs. Runners-up of Group H (3 p.m.)
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Match 55: Winners of Group F vs. Runners-up of Group E (11 a.m.)
Match 56: Winners of Group H vs. Runners-up of Group G (3 p.m.)
Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 9
Match 58: Winners of Match 53 vs. Winners of Match 54 (11 a.m.)
Match 57: Winners of Match 49 vs. Winners of Match 50 (3 p.m.)
Saturday, Dec. 10
Match 60: Winners of Match 55 vs. Winners of Match 56 (11 a.m.)
Match 59: Winners of Match 51 vs. Winners of Match 52 (3 p.m.)
Semifinals
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Match 61: Winners of Match 57 vs. Winners of Match 58 (3 p.m.)
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Match 62: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (3 p.m.)
Third Place Match
Saturday, Dec. 17
Third Place Match: Losers of Match 61 vs. Losers of Match 62 (11 a.m.)
Final
Sunday, Dec. 18
Final: Winners of Match 61 vs. Winners of Match 62 (11 a.m.)
