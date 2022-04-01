Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer
USMNT Returns to World Cup After Qualifying for Qatar 2022
USMNT Returns to World Cup After Qualifying for Qatar 2022

World Cup 2022: Full Match Schedule Released After Today’s Draw

The World Cup is back this year beginning in November through the middle of December.

On Friday, a ceremony in World Cup host country Qatar took place to announce the teams in each section of the bracket.

The 32 teams were placed in eight different groups of four teams. The top two teams from each group will move onto the Round of 16, then the quarterfinals, semifinals and eventually the final match. There will be a total of 64 matches played.

Here is the 2022 World Cup match schedule after the draw was released. The start times have been converted to Eastern Time.

Group Stage:

Monday, Nov. 21:
Group A: Qatar vs. Ecuador
Group A: Senegal vs. Netherlands 
Group B: England vs. Iran
Group B: United States vs. Scotland/Wales/Ukraine (European Playoff)

Tuesday, Nov. 22:
Group C: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia
Group C: Mexico vs. Poland
Group D: France vs. Australia/Peru/United Arab Emirates (International Playoff One)
Group D: Denmark vs. Tunisia

Wednesday, Nov. 23:
Group E: Spain vs. New Zealand/Costa Rica (International Playoff Two)
Group E: Germany vs. Japan
Group F: Belgium vs. Canada
Group F: Morocco vs. Croatia

Thursday, Nov. 24:
Group G: Brazil vs. Serbia
Group G: Switzerland vs. Cameroon
Group H: Portugal vs. Ghana
Group H: Uruguay vs. South Korea

Friday, Nov. 25
Group A: Qatar vs. Senegal
Group A: Netherlands vs. Ecuador
Group B: England vs. United States
Group B: Scotland/Wales/Ukraine vs. Iran

Saturday, Nov. 26
Group C: Argentina vs. Mexico
Group C: Poland vs. Saudi Arabia
Group D: France vs. Denmark
Group D: Tunisia vs. Australia/Peru/United Arab Emirates

Sunday, Nov. 27
Group E: Spain vs. Germany
Group E: Japan vs. New Zealand/Costa Rica
Group F: Belgium vs. Morocco
Group F: Croatia vs. Canada

Monday, Nov. 28
Group G: Brazil vs. Switzerland
Group G: Cameroon vs. Serbia
Group H: Portugal vs. Uruguay
Group H: South Korea vs. Ghana

Tuesday, Nov. 29
Group A: Netherlands vs. Qatar
Group A: Ecuador vs. Senegal
Group B: Scotland/Wales/Ukraine vs. England
Group B: Iran vs. United States

Wednesday, Nov. 30
Group C: Poland vs. Argentina
Group C: Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico
Group D: Tunisia vs. France
Group D: Australia/Peru/United Arab Emirates vs. Denmark

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Thursday, Dec. 1
Group E: Japan vs. Spain
Group E: New Zealand/Costa Rica vs. Germany
Group F: Croatia vs. Belgium
Group F: Canada vs. Morocco

Friday, Dec. 2
Group G: Cameroon vs. Brazil
Group G: Serbia vs. Switzerland
Group H: South Korea vs. Portugal
Group H: Ghana vs. Uruguay

Round of 16:

Saturday, Dec. 3
Match 49: Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (11 a.m.)
Match 50: Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group D (3 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 4
Match 51: Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group C (11 a.m.)
Match 52: Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (3 p.m.)

Monday, Dec. 5
Match 53: Winners of Group E vs. Runners-up of Group F (11 a.m.)
Match 54: Winners of Group G vs. Runners-up of Group H (3 p.m.)

Tuesday, Dec. 6
Match 55: Winners of Group F vs. Runners-up of Group E (11 a.m.)
Match 56: Winners of Group H vs. Runners-up of Group G (3 p.m.)

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 9
Match 58: Winners of Match 53 vs. Winners of Match 54 (11 a.m.)
Match 57: Winners of Match 49 vs. Winners of Match 50 (3 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 10
Match 60: Winners of Match 55 vs. Winners of Match 56 (11 a.m.)
Match 59: Winners of Match 51 vs. Winners of Match 52 (3 p.m.)

Semifinals

Tuesday, Dec. 13
Match 61: Winners of Match 57 vs. Winners of Match 58 (3 p.m.)

Wednesday, Dec. 14
Match 62: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (3 p.m.)

Third Place Match

Saturday, Dec. 17
Third Place Match: Losers of Match 61 vs. Losers of Match 62 (11 a.m.)

Final

Sunday, Dec. 18
Final: Winners of Match 61 vs. Winners of Match 62 (11 a.m.)

More Soccer Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Duke’s Paolo Banchero, left, Mark Williams, center, and Wendell Moore Jr. listen to a question during a news conference at the men’s Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament Thursday, March 31, 2022, in New Orleans. North Carolina will play Duke Saturday.
Play
NCAA Betting

Favorite Kansas-Villanova, Duke-North Carolina Bets

Our staff provides their favorite bets for Saturday’s Final Four games between No. 2 Duke and No. 8 North Carolina and No. 1 Kansas and No. 2 Villanova.

By Frankie Taddeo and SI Betting Staff
bills helmet
Play
Extra Mustard

Bills Celebrate April Fools’ Day With Absurd Fake Uniforms

Chicken-wing themed uniforms in Buffalo? With ranch? Buffalo was in the holiday spirit.

By Wilton Jackson
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drinks from a coffee cup with his logo for Big Face Coffee
Play
NBA

Jimmy Butler, the NBA's Biggest Coffee Aficionado

The Heat guards opens up about his obsession with coffee.

By Rohan Nadkarni
Mar 24, 2022; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder AJ Pollock (11) hits a solo home run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during spring training at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.
Play
MLB

Report: Dodgers, White Sox Agree to Blockbuster Pollock-Kimbrel Trade

The two sides are swapping a pair of All-Stars.

By Jelani Scott
Kevin Owens in the ring with the WrestleMania sign behind him
Play
Wrestling

Preview and Predictions for Night 1 of ‘WrestleMania 38’

How physical will ‘Stone Cold’ get? Will Cody Rhodes appear? Can Bianca Belair get revenge on Becky Lynch?

By Joseph Currier, Wrestling Observer
Cleveland Browns quarterback Nick Mullens (9)
Play
NFL

Raiders Sign Quarterback Nick Mullens

The quarterback will compete against Garrett Gilbert during training camp to earn the backup role.

By Madison Williams
Sep 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) carries the ball in the against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Nine First-Round Running Backs in this Five-Round Fantasy Mock Draft

Nine of the first 10 picks are running backs, so you better draft them early according to the results of this solo fantasy mock draft.

By Michael Fabiano
Former New England Patriots Julian Edelman is honored during halftime against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium.
Play
Extra Mustard

Julian Edelman Posts April Fools’ Joke Announcing NFL Return

The former Patriots receiver has been retired since last April.

By Jelani Scott