Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer
U.S. Men's National Team Draws England in Group B of the 2022 World Cup
U.S. Men's National Team Draws England in Group B of the 2022 World Cup

USMNT to Host Grenada, Play at El Salvador in June Nations League Matches

The two-week June window that will comprise a significant part of the U.S. national team’s preparation for the Qatar World Cup will include a return trip to to El Salvador’s Estadio Cuscatlán, the site of the Americans’ raucous qualifying opener last year.

Concacaf on Wednesday afternoon unveiled the schedule for the second edition of its Nations League, a three-tiered tournament designed to provide additional competitive opportunities to the region’s smaller countries. Everyone must participate, however, and so the U.S., the reigning champion, will face League A, Group D foes El Salvador and Grenada in June. Those Nations League games will follow two friendlies against unidentified opponents (Uruguay reportedly is in the mix).

The U.S. then will play two additional friendlies in September—U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said he’s targeting a trip to Europe—ahead of the World Cup’s November kickoff. The Nations League group stage then resumes in March 2023. The first place finisher in each of the four League A trios will contest the tournament semis and final the following June.

Here’s the U.S.’s Nations League schedule:

June 10: Grenada at U.S.

June 14: U.S. at El Salvador

March 24: U.S. at Grenada

March 27: El Salvador at U.S.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Nations League does include some competitive stakes, as it doubles as qualifying for the 2023 Gold Cup. The top two teams in each League A group advance automatically to the regional championship, leaving the third-place finisher to negotiate a playoff against countries from Leagues B and C (that third team also will be relegated to League B for the next Nations League).

El Salvador, which is coached by former U.S. international Hugo Pérez, is ranked 74th in the world and finished seventh in the recently completed Concacaf Octagonal at 2-8-4. But La Selecta left an impression on the U.S., which was unable to break down the frenetic, hard-tackling hosts in the Salvadoran capital last September. The Cuscatlán is Central America’s largest stadium and holds more than 50,000.

“The one atmosphere that outperformed anything I’ve ever seen before from them was El Salvador,” Berhalter told Sports Illustrated last month. “I’ve never seen that from El Salvador as a country in all my years playing down there.”

Grenada, ranked 170th, was knocked out in the first round of Concacaf’s World Cup qualifying competition with a 1-3-0 record that included a 2–0 loss in El Salvador. The Spice Boys have lost all three previous matches to the U.S. and feature several players from the USL Championship.

“El Salvador demonstrated in World Cup qualifying that they are a formidable opponent, and Grenada proved they are an up-and-coming squad after winning their group in the last [Nations League] tournament and gaining promotion to League A,” Berhalter said in a statement following Monday’s draw. “This format provides a valuable opportunity to gain experience in away games in our region, and we’re looking forward to the chance to defend our Concacaf Nations League title.”

U.S. Soccer has not announced a venue for either the Grenada game in June or either of the two friendlies expected to precede it. The friendlies will be June 1 and 5, according to The Washington Post.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James playing for the Lakers.
Play
NBA

LeBron Names NBA Stars He Would Most Like to Play With

The Lakers star named one current player and a few all-time greats.

By Joseph Salvador
Dick Vitale speaks with the media
Play
Extra Mustard

Dick Vitale Doesn’t Think Kansas’ NCAA Title Will Be Vacated

The College Basketball analyst thinks the investigation has gone on too long for the 2022 Jayhawks team to be included.

By Daniel Chavkin
NCAA logo seen on a microphone
College

22 FBS-Level Schools Plan to Give Athletes Academic Bonus Payments

Nine of the schools are in the SEC, the richest conference in the country.

By Madison Williams
davies-alph
Play
Soccer

Alphonso Davies Returns From COVID-19-Related Heart Condition

The Canadian international had not played for Bayern Munich since mid-December.

By Andrew Gastelum
Mar 17, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) shoots the ball against Saint Peter's Peacocks forward Oumar Diahame (24) during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
College Basketball

Kentucky Guard TyTy Washington Declares For NBA Draft

The freshman earned second-team All-SEC honors last season.

By Wilton Jackson
New York Yankees relief pitcher CC Sabathia (52)
MLB

CC Sabathia Named Special Assistant to MLB Commissioner

The six-time All-Star will work closely with Rob Manfred.

By Madison Williams
Former Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus holds two fingers, one on each hand, in the air during a game.
Play
NFL

Whitney Mercilus Announces Retirement in Heart-Warming IG Video

The 2012 first-round pick shared that he’s hanging his cleats up for good in a video posted to Instagram Wednesday.

By Zach Koons
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts against the Denver Nuggets.
Play
NBA

Lakers Face Major Offseason Questions

Will anybody trade for Russell Westbrook? Here are some queries Los Angeles must answer this offseason.

By Rohan Nadkarni