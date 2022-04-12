Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer

FIFA Launches Its Own Streaming Service

LONDON (AP) — FIFA is getting into the streaming platform business with a soccer version of Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The service is free and largely featuring documentaries and some live games at the launch but it could eventually be a way for FIFA to broadcast World Cup matches itself at a cost.

While increasingly positioning itself as a rival to existing media companies, FIFA+ will also be used by the governing body to promote its sponsors.

“There is no plan to charge a subscription fee for the service, that doesn’t mean to say that we may not evolve over time should there be a value proposition that allows us to charge subscription if we step into premium rights or adopt other kind of models,” FIFA director of strategy Charlotte Burr said. “But there will always be a free experience on FIFA+."

Geo-blocking can be used to limit matches broadcast on FIFA+ to specific territories. FIFA was less clear if the platform will be an accessible means of watching World Cup qualifiers that are often not available to view widely as each confederation owns those rights.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

FIFA said the live matches would be from competitions previously lacking coverage, initially with 1,400 games streamed each month.

The launch could see FIFA shift content off YouTube that it has previously used to broadcast classic matches and sports politics events. The recent FIFA Congress in Qatar was not streamed on the long-standing video sharing website unlike previously.

FIFA chief commercial officer Kay Madati said “we’re a bit more strategic about what goes where and when.”

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Rhyne Howard playing Pop-a-Shot at the 2022 WNBA draft
Play
WNBA

Behind the Scenes With No. 1 WNBA Draft Pick Rhyne Howard

The newest member of the Dream went through a whirlwind night of photoshoots, congratulations and even a little Pop-a-Shot.

By Ben Pickman
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) handles the ball between New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham, left, center Willy Hernangomez (9) and guard CJ McCollum (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn.
Play
Betting

NBA Future Odds Betting Advice: Western Conference Offers Intriguing Options

Our panel provides the teams they’re backing in NBA future odds before the play-in tournaments begin.

By Jennifer Piacenti and SI Betting Staff
Kyrie Irving shoots a layup against the Pacers
Play
NBA

SI:AM | What to Know About the NBA Play-in Tournament

The NBA playoffs essentially begin on Tuesday.

By Dan Gartland
Chelsea star Jorginho vs. Real Madrid in the Champions League
Play
Soccer

‘So You’re Telling Me There’s a Chance …’

Champions League comebacks have become quite routine, and for four trailing sides—including the reigning winner and one of the favorites—they’re necessary for survival.

By Andrew Gastelum
Chelsea is for sale
Soccer

The Latest in Chelsea’s Pending Sale

Roman Abramovich’s expedited sale of Chelsea is close to coming to fruition.

By Associated Press
Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm throws the ball to first base.
Extra Mustard

Phillies 3B Alec Bohm Apologizes for ‘I Hate This Place’ Comment

The 25-year-old said that his emotions got the best of him early in Monday’s game.

By Zach Koons
dCOVkyrie_H
Play
NBA

In the Nets, the NBA Faces a Postseason Predicament

If Kyrie Irving and the Nets somehow turn it on this spring and win a championship, what does that say about the league?

By Michael Rosenberg
Sep 17, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a solo home run against the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

Tuesday Baseball DFS: Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton Among Those Worth Playing

Top-tier, mid-tier and value picks for Tuesday's MLB lineup.

By Jennifer Piacenti