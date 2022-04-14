Skip to main content
NWSL Releases Official TV and Streaming Schedule for 2022 Season

The NWSL released its full 2022 schedule Wednesday, announcing the streaming and television schedules for the year, as the league is ready to return by the end of the month.

This year, NWSL games will primarily be streamed on Paramount+ and Twitch, with some airing on CBS Sports Network as well.

“We are eager to kick off yet another thrilling regular season in the NWSL, with all 137 of our matches available to broadcast viewers in the U.S. and around the world,” interim CEO Marla Messing said in a statement. “This landmark 10th campaign represents an exciting milestone for our sport, and we have many to thank for helping us establish the NWSL as a premier fixture in professional soccer.”

The season kicks off on Friday, April 29 as Angel City FC plays its first ever game, hosting the North Carolina Courage in Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

The defending champion Washington Spirit begin play on Sunday May 1, as they raise a banner vs. OL Reign on Paramount+. The Spirit will then face off against the Chicago Red Stars in a 2021 NWSL Championship rematch on May 7 on Twitch.

After the season opener, the next CBS Sports Network game will be on May 13, a contest between the Portland Thorns FC and the OL Reign.

The season will go through October, with the 2022 NWSL Championship set for October 29, 2022 on CBS Sports Network. You can see the full 2022 schedule here.

In the meantime, NWSL teams are currently participating in the Challenge Cup, a tournament that will overlap with the regular season for a week and conclude on May 7.

