Soccer

Mexico Includes U.S. Eligible-Gómez, Canada-Eligible Flores on Squad vs. Guatemala

Jonathan Gómez, an 18-year-old fullback who made his U.S. debut in December, was among 20 players picked by Mexico coach Gerardo Martino for an exhibition against Guatemala on April 27 at Orlando, Florida.

Gómez, who plays for Real Sociedad's B team in Spain's second tier, made his U.S. debut when he entered in the 84th minute of an exhibition against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Dec. 18. Because it was not a competitive match, he was not tied to the U.S.

Gómez was born in North Richland Hills, Texas, to Mexican parents. He was selected the USL Championship’s young player of the year in 2021 with second-tier Louisville.

Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa also is on the roster announced Thursday and could make his Mexico debut. The 21-year-old started for the U.S. under-23 team in Olympic qualifying in March last year and was selected for a national team roster for a December 2020 exhibition against El Salvador before a strained right quadriceps caused him to be replaced by San Jose goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski.

Ochoa, born in Oxnard, California, to Mexican parents, was approved by FIFA last August to switch affiliation to Mexico.

The roster includes Alejandro Zendejas, a 24-year-old América midfielder who played for the U.S. at the 2015 Concacaf Under-17 Championship playing alongside Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams.

Julián Araujo, a 20-year-old LA Galaxy right back from Lompoc, California, is not on the roster.

He switched to Mexico in October after making his U.S. debut in the El Salvador friendly. He played his first match for El Tri in a December friendly against Chile and appeared in the second half of a World Cup qualifier against Panama on Feb. 2.

The exhibition against Guatemala is not on a FIFA date, and many regular starters are missing.

Mexico is preparing for the World Cup in Qatar, where it opens in Group C against Poland on Nov. 22, plays Argentina four days later and faces Saudi Arabia on Nov. 30.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake)

Defenders: Érick Aguirre (Monterrey), Kevin Álvarez (Pachuca). Jesús Alberto Angulo (Tigres), Jonathan Gómez (Real Sociedad B), Luis Olivas (Chivas), Arturo Ortiz (Pumas), Israel Reyes (Puebla)

Midfielders: Roberto Alvarado (Chivas), Fernando Beltrán (Chivas), Jordan Carrillo (Santos Laguna), Luis Chávez (Pachuca), Sebastián Córdova (Tigres), Marcelo Flores (Arsenal), Érik Lira (Cruz Azul), Érick Sánchez (Pachuca), Alejandro Zendejas (América)

Forwards: Eduardo Aguirre (Santos Laguna), Santiago Giménez (Cruz Azul)

