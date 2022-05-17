Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Xherdan Shaqiri Becomes MLS’s Highest-Paid Player

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is Major League Soccer's highest-paid player, jumping past Los Angeles FC attacker Carlos Vela.

The 30-year-old Swiss international, who joined Chicago this season from Lyon, has a base salary of $7.35 million and total compensation of $8,153,000, according to figures released Tuesday by the Major League Soccer Players Association.

He is expected to be passed by Italian winger Lorenzo Insigne, who joins Toronto this summer from Napoli.

LA Galaxy forward Javier Hernandez began the season in second at $6 million and Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuaín third with a $5.1 million base and $5,793,750 in total compensation.

Toronto midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo is fourth ($3.8 million, $4,693,000), followed by New England forward Jozy Altidore ($3,706,139 $4,264,963), Atlanta forward Josef Martínez ($3.75 million, $4,141,667), Vela ($2.25 million, $4.05 million), Atlanta midfielder/forward Luiz Araújo ($3.6 million, $3,941,667), Columbus midfielder Lucas Zelarayán ($3.1 million, $3.7 million) and New England midfielder Carles Gil ($3,25 million, $3,545,833).

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Atlanta has the highest payroll, with guaranteed compensation of $20,999,272, followed by the Galaxy at $20,128,040, Miami at $18,882,628 and New England at $18,141,886.

Salt Lake is last at $10,477,859.

The union said the average for senior roster players, not including designated players who count only partly under a team’s salary cap, increased by 10.3% to $438,728 from $397,753 in 2021.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster sits during a press conference.
More Sports

South Carolina Gov. Signs Bill Banning Trans Students From Girls Sports

The state joins about a dozen others that have passed similar laws in the past two years.

By Associated Press
David Beckham and Lionel Messi
Soccer

Reports: Messi, Miami Deny Agreement Over Future Deal

A report suggested that Lionel Messi would play for Inter Miami in 2023 and acquire 35% of the club in the process, but it was quickly denied by both sides.

By Avi Creditor
NCAA logo on a flag.
College Football

Source: Division I Council Expected to Eliminate Initial Counters

The move would allow football programs to sign an unlimited amount of players per signing class as long as it stays below the 85 scholarship limit

By Joseph Salvador
Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) looks on after an at-bat.
MLB

Mets OF Marte Placed on Bereavement List After Grandmother’s Death

The news comes after his wife died of a heart attack nearly two years ago.

By Associated Press
Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals.
College Basketball

Coach K Reportedly Earned $12.5 Million in 2020–21

Now retired, he was the highest-paid collegiate coach by at least $2 million.

By Madison Williams
Feb 16, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; NBA former player Robert Horry (right) signs autographs for fans at the 2013 NBA jam session at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
NBA

Robert Horry’s Top Clutch Moment and Top-Five Clutch Shooters

The Lakers legend joins Beck to discuss crazy times with Shaq and Kobe, his game-winner in the Western Conference finals, the top shooters in NBA history and more.

By Howard Beck
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) in 2020.
NFL

Tarik Cohen Appears to Suffer Gruesome Injury During Workout

The free agent hasn’t played since Week 3 of the 2020 season.

By Madison Williams
Phillip Lindsay running the ball for the Dolphins.
NFL

Colts Sign RB Phillip Lindsay to One-Year Deal

He played for both the Dolphins and Texans in 2021.

By Joseph Salvador